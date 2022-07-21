Adams County Youth joins Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board

Matthew Swearingen of West Union joins the Ohio State Fair JFB, serving as the 2022 secretary and acting as a member-at-large. (Photo provided)

News Release

The 2022 Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board has been announced. Out of 19 selected members, a young leader joins the board from Adams County, proudly representing West Union, Ohio.

The Junior Fair Board (JFB) is comprised of brilliant young leaders from across the state who contribute to the success of the Ohio State Fair. Each member is selected to represent their respective organizations, including 4-H, FFA, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts of America, Farm Bureau, and Tech Ed. The individuals from these organizations represent thousands of involved youth throughout Oh. Matthew recently graduated from Manchester High School and will be attending the University of Cincinnati in the fall. He was inducted into the Ohio 4-H Teen Hall of Fame in 2021 and hopes to become a commercial pilot.

An addition made in 2019 that will continue for years to come is the integration of members at large. Members at large are selected regardless of organization. This position affords all youth involved in the previously mentioned organizations an equal opportunity to be represented on the Ohio State Fair JFB.

The JFB’s contribution to the success of each Ohio State Fair is irreplaceable.

Virgil Strickler, general manager of the Ohio State Fair, recognizes the impact of these ambitious youth, saying, “The Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board is comprised of eager young leaders who have demonstrated their dedication to the state of Ohio through their respective organizations. This opportunity will help these youth expand upon their leadership skills and contribute to the success of this year’s Ohio State Fair.”

Throughout the 12 days of the Fair, July 27 – Aug. 7, the 19 JFB members can be spotted throughout the grounds in their blue polo shirts welcoming officials to livestock shows, performances, the daily parade presented by AAA Ohio Auto Club, and other exhibits. JFB members can also be found throughout the Fair helping with the Monster Mural, assisting with the Little Farmers exhibit, and selling Fair memorabilia. In addition to these tasks, the JFB adds an instrumental level of helpful customer service, friendly faces, enthusiastic personalities, and a fresh perspective to each day of the Fair.

This year’s Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board is comprised of 19 highly accomplished individuals ages 16 – 20 from across the state, including a handful of second-year members.