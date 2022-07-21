ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

The People's Council in Lansing met for the first time this week to strategize tackling issues

By Erica Murphy
LANSING, Mich. — A group of concerned Lansing residents and community stakeholders say there is power in numbers, and now, they are coming together to tackle issues they say are being ignored by city leaders.

About 50 people gathered at a meeting Wednesday night at The Fledge to discuss plans for a newly created "People's Council".

Their goal is to address issues they say the city is facing and hopefully evoke some change.

"Its becoming increasingly clear that our systems are breaking down, and there's a widening gap between folks who are making decisions and the people who those decisions effect," said resident Shantel Rodriguez.

Housing in Lansing, government transparency and racial equity took center stage.

One organizer, Michael Lynn, says he thinks its time for people to band together and pool their resources by forming this People's Council.

The plan is for the group to include eight members.

Four members would be at-large while the other four members would represent the city's four wards.

Matt McQuay is throwing his hat in the ring to represent Ward 1.

"I love the city, and I've lived in Lansing for the last three or four years. I live right downtown near the capitol. The city hasn't been the best, but I really love the community, and I'm looking to help out in any way I can," said McQuay.

The group is planning to release the names of the eight representatives chosen at Wednesday's meeting later this week.

The next People's Council meeting is slated to take place on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at The Fledge.

Organizers say they will come up with a plan to pack the next City Council meeting on Monday night.

