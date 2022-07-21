Fortnite challenges Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 7: How to stop the music at Rave Cave

ANOTHER week, another set of Fortnite challenges fresh for the picking.

We’re well into the depths of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 now, and the challenges are getting a little tougher to reflect that.

It's all action in this week's Fortnite challenges. Credit: Epic Games

Gone are the peaceful days of planting seeds and dancing on airship crash sites, now things are getting destructive in Fortnite.

Each of these challenges will earn you 15k XP, so it’s worth getting out there and causing the chaos yourself.

We’ll run you through each one and explain how to easily complete them.

Crack three opponents’ shields

This is a challenge you’re likely to complete in the heat of a match anyway.

Finding shield potions and drinking them gives you extra health in battle, but it shatters once the shield hits zero.

If you’re getting involved in fights and taking people out, then you’re bound to crack way more than three shields in no time.

Deal damage to an airborne opponent

This takes a steady hand, but shouldn’t be too tricky to pull off.

It’s a common tactic in a Fortnite firefight to jump like mad in order to make yourself harder to hit.

To complete this challenge you only have to land one shot on an airborne opponent, so just take your time when aiming and you’ll hit your target.

Destroy 20 structures with a Baller

A Baller is a vehicle you can find at the Rave Cave. You had to zip around with them in last week’s Fortnite challenges, but now you’ve got to cause destruction.

Simply get inside one, build up a bit of momentum and go charging through any structures you see.

Keep the first weapon you collect until you reach the top 20 players

Switching weapons to always have the best gear is an important tactic to keep you on top.

However, this challenge asks you not to do that, holding onto the first weapon you find.

Note, you don’t have to use it the whole game, you just need to keep it in your inventory, so you won’t be stuck with a bad gun all game.

Perform an aerial 360 spin while dismounting a Wolf or Boar

You can mount a Wolf or Boar by jumping on its back as they charge at you. You can then ride them around to your heart’s content.

When you get off, you’ll be flung up into the air a short distance, so just hold your analog stick, or flick your mouse to rotate a full 360 degrees while you’re in the air.

Stop the music at Rave Cave

As the name implies, Rave Cave is one big party, but this week it’s your duty to be a party pooper by stopping the music.

A normal person would do this by turning the power off, but that’s not the Fortnite way.

Instead, you’ll need to shoot at the DJ’s table and all of the speakers around it, including those on the scaffolding.

Whether you use guns, explosives, or even a tank to do this is up to you. Just don’t expect any thanks from the partygoers.

Throw different consumable pickups in a single match

You can get pickups like fruit and vegetables all over the map. Some of the shops in Tilted Towers are stuffed with the green cardboard boxes you need to loot.

Once you have a few different types of items in your inventory, start throwing them to your heart’s content until this challenge is completed.

Written by Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.

