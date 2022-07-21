Sebastián Yatra and Rafa Nadal go hand in hand in an arm wrestling battle, and although many might think that Nadal has a solid arm, the result was unexpected. The Colombian singer took to social media to share he was in Mallorca for his concert in the Balearic Islands.

After the event, he met with the tennis player and discovered that he also had a killer arm. “We did arm wrestling, and Yatra destroyed me,” Nadal wrote alongside a snap of him and the singer and actor. “It is the truth, and it had to be said. Sebastián Yatra crack, superhuman strength.”

Yatra replied, “Thank you, Rafa. It’s good that you accept and share it with the rest of the world.”

Yatra is also releasing a new heartfelt song with Spanish musician Pablo Alborán . The multi-platinum Colombian singer and songwriter premieres “Contigo,” a track about a short-lived but passionate love affair. The single follows the recent feel-good pop song arrival, “TV,” marking the first two music offerings since the release of his multi-platinum album.

The accompanying music video brings “Contigo” to life, showcasing the duo performing the track live in an emotional surprise street performance in a plaza in Spain in front of a crowd of lucky and unsuspecting fans.

Earlier this month, Sebastián Yatra took to social media to share the heartwarming video of a kid standing in the front row while crying and singing “Un Año Más.”

“I wrote it, but it’s already yours,” Yatra wrote in a video he shared on his TikTok account, acknowledging the kid’s passion. Immediately after, Sebastián’s clip went viral, getting millions of reproductions and thousands of comments. The star described the concertgoer’s reactions as “an excess of love, of peace, of life,” while assuring that “seeing them up front is the real show,” referring to his fans.