Serena Williams Shows Off Her Glow in Asymmetrical Jersey Dress and All-White Sneakers in Athens

By Amina Ayoud
 5 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams takes an impromptu trip to Greece.

The pro tennis player snapped outfit pictures near large ruins in Athens, posting them to her Instagram on July 20. The tennis player mentioned in the caption that the photos were untouched so that fans could see her natural color.

Williams wore a black maxi dress with a large slit running up the side. The dress was a scoop neck with a small tie detail christening the top of the leg slit. The dress was asymmetrical, with a high low hem, adding drama and edge to the ensemble. Williams wore a gold heart pendant necklace and a large statement ring. Shielding her eyes from the sun with large black square sunglasses. Williams went without makeup, letting her skin glow naturally in the sun.

The four time Olympic gold medalist traded in her beloved heels for something more casual, popping on white sneakers. The tennis player is known for her impeccable shoe style, wearing everything from sky-high platforms to sneakers much like these ones. The shoes have a chunky “dad sneaker” feel with pointed black toes and white laces. The style is typical for Williams, something that allows for movement, allowing the tennis player to be ready for just about everything life throws her way.

A powerhouse in the sports world, Serena Williams has made her championship mark both on the tennis court and in the fashion world. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams is often noted for her vibrant, standout style, wearing everything from black catsuits to neon colors in competition. Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her fashion line S by Serena. Throughout the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on fashion pieces, accessories and handbags.

Take your travels to new levels in these white sneakers.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Puma Carina Sneaker, $60.

To Buy: Reebok Club MEMT Casual Sneakers, $65.

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Vans Old Skool Platform Sneaker, $75.

Serena Williams
