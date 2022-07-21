ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley Cooper Reportedly Finds His New Romance With Huma Abedin ‘Challenging’ for This Reason

By Julia Teti
 5 days ago
Bradley Cooper, Huma Abedin Christopher Polk for Variety, Christopher Polk for Variety.

We never thought we’d add Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin to our list of celeb couples we didn’t see coming — and yet, here we are. The A Star Is Born actor, director, and producer and the former vice chair of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign have reportedly been dating since this past spring, after they were introduced by Anna Wintour. While the two high-profile figures are keeping details of their relationship under wraps (and we truly don’t blame them) we’ve gotten a bit more insight into their dynamic, namely why Cooper’s reportedly finding this new relationship “challenging.”

“They are dating but it’s not a full-speed-ahead type thing yet,” a source close to Cooper shared with People. “It’s still in the earlier stages.” According to the outlet, Cooper and Abedin aren’t trying to force their relationship and are still getting to know one another. But those close to the two feel they’re definitely a good match.

“Bradley is fascinated by her,” a source close to Abedin told People. “Huma is very international and has seen and done so much. He finds this intriguing and challenging.” Indeed, both Cooper and Abedin are quite accomplished in their respective careers, and it’s that particular quality where they reportedly find common ground.

“They are both serious-minded people dedicated to their work and doing the right thing. Huma is smart and a straight-shooter. They make an interesting pair,” another source added. Dating someone in the political arena (or in Hollywood, for that matter) must be such an adjustment, and we’re sure keeping their relationship as private as possible has been an intentional, thoughtful decision for both Abedin and Cooper. While we’re still processing this unlikely pair — again, didn’t have these two getting together on our 2022 bingo card — it’s nevertheless fascinating to find out more about their dynamic.

Before you go, click here to see surprising celebrity couples we never saw coming.

