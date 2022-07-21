ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Clearwater Marine Aquarium taps Georgia leader as new CEO

By Tracey McManus
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40j7wZ_0gnbNrih00
People gather in an area tentatively named the Manatee Springs Rehabilitation Center while attending a press conference where plans for a new manatee rehabilitation expansion project were revealed on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Clearwater. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

After nearly a year without a permanent leader, Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced Thursday it has named former Georgia Aquarium president Joe Handy as its CEO.

Handy helped launch the Georgia Aquarium in 2005 as director of visitor services and served as its president from 2017 to 2020. He has since worked as president of the National Black MBA Association based in Atlanta. He will join the Clearwater Marine Aquarium on Oct. 3, according to Eric Busch, chairperson of the board of directors.

“His experience at the Georgia Aquarium was a big plus, but it’s also his style, his servant-based leadership,” Busch said. “He wants to be involved, cares about the animals, the marine life, and really he’s just the total package.”

Handy will be the face of a new era for the aquarium following significant leadership shifts, internal turmoil and the death in November of Winter, the dolphin that brought the facility international fame.

He has an MBA from Kennesaw State University and spent nine years at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, helping to launch the Rose Center for Earth and Space, before joining the Georgia Aquarium, according to his biography with the National Black MBA Association.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium “has such a rich history with not only the Tampa Bay community, but with the military, those with special needs who are inspired by the rescued animals at (Clearwater Marine Aquarium), and also the community of biologists and researchers who dedicate their life to saving and protecting marine life,” Handy said in a statement.

Former CEO David Yates helped launch two Hollywood movies about Winter’s 2005 rescue from a crab trap and survival with a prosthetic tail. Yates stepped down in 2020 to focus on producing films.

The attendance and donations that followed Winter’s story of resilience helped the aquarium complete an $80 million renovation last year, which includes new dolphin habitat with five connecting pools and nine viewing windows, 197,500 square feet of new guest space and expanded education and hospital facilities.

Frank Dame, the aquarium’s longtime chief operating officer, took over as CEO after Yates’ departure but stepped down in September in order to focus on his cancer treatment. James “Buddy” Powell, executive director of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium research institute, has served as interim CEO.

In June 2021, a whistleblower told then-board of directors chairman Paul Auslander about an incident six months earlier where security cameras captured a group of mermaid performers changing in a room without their knowledge. The board hired a law firm to investigate.

The law firm determined Dame and then-vice president of operations and zoological care Mike Hurst viewed the footage before deleting it to determine what to do but did not immediately alert the performers, Auslander said. Hurst resigned amid the investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ic1lj_0gnbNrih00

The mermaid performers later described the aquarium’s response as clumsy and inept.

Auslander left the board in April, but on Wednesday, he declined to confirm the circumstances of his departure. Busch, the current board chairperson, declined to confirm whether Auslander resigned or was voted off the board.

Busch said the aquarium is looking to the future with Handy’s leadership. He said the focus is to continue its mission of rescue, rehabilitation and release.

In 2019, the aquarium opened an emergency medical center in Tarpon Springs’ Fred Howard Park to provide critical care to marine mammals that become beached or stranded in the shallow waters of the gulf. The aquarium received $3.5 million from the state this year to help launch a manatee rehabilitation pool at its main facility on Island Estates near Clearwater Beach.

“Joe is excited about (Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s) mission, and I do think he brings a skillset around guest experience,” Busch said. “The more people and the better financial position (Clearwater Marine Aquarium) is in, the more animals we can help, the more inspired guests we can bring through the doors, but (its) mission is not changing.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Clearwater, FL
Lifestyle
City
Tarpon Springs, FL
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Clearwater, FL
Business
City
Clearwater Beach, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
City
Hollywood, FL
City
Atlanta, GA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Yates
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
72K+
Followers
23K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy