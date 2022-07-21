Andy’s Adventures: Joseph Branch Railriders

North Powder – (Release from the La Grande Police Department) Report of a trespass. Deputies responded. Mariam Everson Collard, DOB 09/01/1999 was arrested by USCO for felon in possession of a firearm X2, felon in possession of a restricted weapon, unlawful possession of firearm and carry conceal weapon. Collard was also arrested on a Union County order to show cause warrant original charge UUMV refer SO21-0409: Was also arrested on a Baker County Warrant original charge assault II and dis con II.
Comments / 0