Andy’s Adventures: Joseph Branch Railriders

BAKER COUNTY – Multiple agencies responded to a crash on I-84 at Baker City late last week the resulted in the arrest of a Florida man. According to reports from Oregon State Police in Baker County, on 7/22/22 at approximately 1:28PM a two vehicle rear end collision occurred near mile post 308 on I-84 in Baker County. Preliminary investigation showed that the red Freightliner CMV was traveling at an extremely slow speed due to a mechanical issue with the CMV combination. A second CMV came upon the first and struck it in the rear of the trailer as he was not able to stop in time due to the speed discrepancy. The cab of the second CMV was dislodged from the chassis and came to a rest in the center media with the driver still inside. All occupants were transported to the hospital via ground ambulance.

BAKER COUNTY, OR ・ 11 HOURS AGO