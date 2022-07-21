ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Ledge, MI

UPDATE: Shelter-in-place order lifted at Grand Ledge High School

By Skyler Ashley
WLNS
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UPvmM_0gnbMnTE00

UPDATE: The shelter-in-place order has been lifted. Athletes were released to their parents.

Police say the suspect that spurred that shelter-in-place order, Travis Harlan, 30, was traveling on M-43 when his car broke down.

Officers stopped to assist but then discovered Harlan had warrants and attempted to handcuff him. Police say that Harlan proceeded to flee, and drugs were found in the abandoned vehicle.

Police are still searching for Harlan. He is not believed to be a threat to the community.

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – Football players are sheltering in place at Grand Ledge High School.

A suspect, Travis Harlan, 30, who reportedly fled police nearby has caused football players at Grand Ledge to be held in the school in a shelter-in-place situation, the team announced via its official Twitter account.

The players will remain in the school until police announce it is safe to leave.

WLNS News 6 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Lansing endangered missing woman found safe

UPDATE: (3:40 p.m.) — The Lansing Police Department says Mary Martin has been found safe and has been reunited with her family. LPD also thanked everyone who shared the post about Martin. LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Police asked for the public’s help Monday night in finding an endangered 77-year-old woman. Police said Mary […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Grand Ledge, MI
Grand Ledge, MI
Education
Grand Ledge, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
WILX-TV

Motorcyclist killed in Jackson County crash

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead. According to Sheriff Gary Schuette, deputies from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff responded to a motorcycle crash on Mount Hope Road near Morrissey Road in Grass Lake Township on Saturday, July 23 at 6:45 p.m.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Shelter In Place#Highschoolsports#Grand Ledge High School#Wlns News#Nexstar Media Inc#Wlns 6 News
WLNS

Ingham County K9 tracks down suspect after chase

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A K9 from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office helped track down a suspect after a chase on the road Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, Ingham County Central Dispatch got multiple calls about someone driving recklessly on US-127 near Jackson County. As...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Dog missing after Metro Detroit plane crash, whale crashes onto boat

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole gives us a look at a cooler, drier week ahead. The top trending stories of the morning are discussed, including a plane crash in Metro Detroit leading to a missing dog, Jason Momoa helps a motorcyclist after a crash, and a whale breaches a small boat.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Charlotte house fire believed to be started by lightning

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — Crews were able to put out a house fire early Sunday morning in Charlotte that officials believe was started from a lightning strike. The Charlotte Fire Department was sent to a suspected house fire around 5:11 a.m. near Lawrence Avenue and Oliver Street. They arrived minutes later and confirmed there was an attic fire and heavy smoke coming from the home.
CHARLOTTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
WILX-TV

Ingham County Deputies arrest suspect after stolen vehicle chase near Onondaga

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 24-year-old suspect was arrested after police were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle through Ingham County on Monday. According to authorities, Ingham County Central Dispatch received multiple 911 calls concerning a reckless driver traveling southbound on US-127. The Blackman Township Police Department was in pursuit as the vehicle headed towards the Onondaga Township area.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WLNS

ELPD rescues dog from hot vehicle

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—A parked car, with doors locked, no ventilation, and all on a hot summer day. That’s a recipe for disaster for anyone in a car and that includes animals. On Friday, a passerby in a East Lansing store parking lot noticed that there was a dog in a unattended vehicle looking like […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

Officials rescue three unconscious people in restaurant

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Three people were treated with Narcan inside a restaurant Friday. At 10:42 p.m. Ingham County received numerous 911 calls to report that several people inside Rocky’s Roadhouse were not breathing. Upon arriving, deputies located three people unconscious and in various stages of cardiac arrest.
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

Man left behind on Rapid bus, found unresponsive by cleaning crew

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A crew cleaning a Rapid bus parked at the Wealthy Street garage discovered a man slumped on the floor. Carlos Mercado, 65, was pronounced dead within an hour. It appears The Rapid bus driver failed to notice Mercado’s body on the floor when parking...
WLNS

Late night storm causes power outages

Storms that blew through Michigan on Saturday night left hundreds of people across mid-Michigan in the dark. The Lansing Board of Water and Light reported 8 outages affecting 1,371 customers around midnight – including almost 900 customers in an area that included the northeast side of the city. The...
LANSING, MI
WOOD TV8

Crop duster plane crashes into Montcalm Co. field

CRYSTAL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A small crop duster plane crashed into a field in Montcalm County Saturday morning, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers responded to the crash around 10:20 a.m., according to a tweet by MSP. The pilot of the plane told state police that the engine failed so they had to do a hard landing in a bean and wheat field in Crystal Township.
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Power outages prompt clean-up, more in Lansing area

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Many woke up to no power today after a storm hit Lansing around 11 p.m. Saturday. Crews are prepared for another round of clean-up as more severe weather makes its way to the region. Experts say that the north side of Lansing is where most...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy