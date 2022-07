UPDATE: Orange Police put out a search for a woman (including a photo that has now been blurred) yesterday accused of fraudulently ordering an apple iPad online and had it shipped to a local store for pickup. After she was located she was able to prove her innocence. OPD Detective Medina said this morning, “After the investigation, the woman has been exonerated of the offense. She was hoaxed by an online ad to pick up packages in someone else’s name. This is still under investigation.”

ORANGE, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO