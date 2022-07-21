Are Lower Gas Prices a Biden Victory?

WASHINGTON (AP) — In dueling speeches not far from the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump repeated the false election claims that sparked the Jan. 6 insurrection while his former vice president, Mike Pence, implored the Republican Party to stop looking backward. Potential foes for the 2024 GOP nomination, neither man was ready to announce a campaign, but their speeches underscored divisions in the party between Trump loyalists and Republicans who may still like Trump’s ideas but are more than ready to move on. The former president was clearly not ready to move on. “It was a catastrophe that election. A disgrace to our country,” Trump said, insisting despite all evidence that he had won in 2020. And he continued to tease his plans for the future, telling his cheering crowd, “We may just have to do it again.”

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO