Florida man dies after falling down elevator shaft

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Walton County man died after he fell down an elevator shaft of a home that was under construction, authorities said.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday the man fell down a shaft at a home near the 8000 block of Highway 30-A.

Deputies performed life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies added that foul play was not suspected in the incident.

