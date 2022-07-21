ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Florida man dies after falling down elevator shaft

By S. Brady Calhoun
CBS 42
CBS 42
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hf90Y_0gnbMC0T00

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Walton County man died after he fell down an elevator shaft of a home that was under construction, authorities said.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday the man fell down a shaft at a home near the 8000 block of Highway 30-A.

Deputies performed life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies added that foul play was not suspected in the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
Alabama Now

Three injured when boat strikes tree on Alabama river

A boat collided with a tree Saturday night on an Alabama river injuring three of the four people on board, state troopers reported. The single-vessel crash occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Saturday when the 16-foot Aluma-craft boat struck a tree. The boat’s operator, Justin H. Cauley, 23, of Andalusia, and...
ANDALUSIA, AL
wtvy.com

Panhandle officer wounded, another man dead in shootout

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) -A Florida panhandle police officer was wounded and another man died during a Jackson County, Florida shootout. The Sneads city officer and a county deputy responded to a call along McKeown Road in Jackson County about 8:30 Saturday morning, Sneads Police Chief Michael Miller said in a statement.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Sneads police officer seriously injured in shooting

UPDATE: July 23, 2022 3:59 p.m. SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – A Saturday morning shooting in Jackson County seriously injured an officer with the Sneads Police Department. The officer is in stable condition after being shot while responding to a call around 8:00 in the morning. Police said the officer was dispatched to a disturbance call […]
SNEADS, FL
WEAR

Deputies searching for man who approached a child at a park in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a man who approached a young girl Saturday night at a sports complex park in Destin. According to deputies, the young girl says a strange man came up to her and attempted to give her a bear hug while she was at the Morgan Sports Complex off Emerald Coast Parkway.
DESTIN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
County
Walton County, FL
Walton County, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Walton County, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

70 cows on roadway after Alabama man involved in Florida cattle truck fire

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — 70 cows were let loose on a central Florida highway after a vehicle fire forced a Samson man to release the cattle. The cattle hauler fire happened on Monday in Saint Cloud, Florida. A 47-year-old driver from Samson, Alabama, told police dispatch that the semi-cab caught fire while he was driving, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
SAMSON, AL
WJHG-TV

False allegations lead to arrest of Marianna man

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is behind bars after he was falsely accused of brandishing a firearm toward children. According to the Marianna Police Chief, officers responded to a home off of Myles Street in reference to a wanted person. Chief Hayes Baggett said Desmond Martin had an active warrant in Jackson County.
MARIANNA, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for July 21, 2022

Kurtis Lohman, 20, Bonifay, Florida: Battery domestic: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Kelli Slater, 39, Graceville, Florida: Violation of court order: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Denzell Singleton, 28, Alachua, Florida: Failure to appear for driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Au’shea Williams, 31, Palatka,...
GRACEVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falling Down#Shaft#Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
wtvy.com

Death after motorcycle crash in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is dead after being involved in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to the report, a Milton man was eastbound on a motorcycle on Interstate 10 in the inside lane when he began to travel onto the shoulder. The motorcycle started to tip, throwing the man off.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Stolen sailboat from Destin washes up on Pensacola Beach

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A vessel was spotted by Steve Luppert and Pensacola Beach locals Wednesday morning. A Beneteau sailboat washed ashore, empty. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the “Vanishing Point” sailboat was reported stolen out of Destin Monday, July 18. FWC crews reported the abandoned boat on land Tuesday, July 19.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

2 arrested for stuffing perfumes down pants at Destin Ulta, deputies say

DESTIN, Fla. (WRKG) — Okaloosa County Sherriff deputies were called to the Ulta Beauty store in Destin Tuesday for a theft in progress. OCSO said 29-year-old Dontavious Wyckoff and Deboriah Scott, 35, from Montgomery, Alabama allegedly stole merchandise from the business on Emerald Coast Parkway. According to OCSO, July 19 surveillance footage showed the two stuffing perfume bottles don’t their pants in the store.
DESTIN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Ulta Beauty issues statement after Destin store theft

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Ulta Beauty issued a statement to WKRG News 5 regarding three people arrested for stealing $8,000 in merchandise from the Destin store. While we do not share policies externally, the safety of our guests and associates is always our highest priority. We believe creating wow experiences with engaged, in-store associates helps prevent shoplifting but unfortunately theft still occurs. Our policies and practices include a variety of best practices and trainings designed to ensure the safety of our guests and associates and mitigate threats. We can confirm that the Ulta Beauty location in Destin was targeted by criminals who were arrested. Our team will continue to work with law enforcement on the matter.
DESTIN, FL
CBS 42

CBS 42

49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy