Local library offers summer reading book sale

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Grab a bag and stock up on your summer reading! The Ector County Library is hosting its next Book Sale from 9:30 am to 2:30 pm, Saturday, July 30th.

Guests can buy a $5.00 bag and fill it up with all kinds of titles such as Fiction, Non-Fiction, Spanish, Children’s, Cookbooks, you name it.

The Ector County Library has a few things that they’d like guests to know ahead of the book sale:

-Fill a bag for $5.00 (we will provide you with one) with as many books as you can fit into it

-Cash only

-Up to 30 people are welcome at a time that will be allowed at the sale. Those that may be waiting can relax in the activity room down the hall, where there will be books to read and free coffee will be available.



