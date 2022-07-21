ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$350k to support Latino U College Access program

By Richard Roman
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State representatives secured $350,000 in the New York State budget for Latino U College Access (LUCA) on Wednesday. The funding will be used to increase LUCA services for first-generation Latino students.

LUCA empowers first-generation Latino youth on their path to college and graduation by individualizing mentorship and culturally relevant, bilingual programming for students and their families. The programs focus on the important steps on the path to higher education including preparing for college while in high school, picking a college that is the right fit for the student, applying for college, and financing higher education.

LUCA plans to increase services in White Plains, Ossining, Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown, and Elmsford. Additional services will be expanded to more communities in Port Chester, New Rochelle, Peekskill, Bedford, and Mount Kisco, opening the doors to higher education for so many deserving students.

Since LUCA was founded in 2012, 6,376 students and parents have received support through community programming. Students in LUCA’s Scholars program receive mentorship from high school through college.

According to officials, from 2013 to 2022, 332 scholars have been enrolled in the program, of which 93 percent attend four-year colleges and universities, and 99 percent remain on track to graduate in four to six years.

