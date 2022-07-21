ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toombs County, GA

Local Teen's Art Places 2nd in State

By Kathy Hilt
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe J. Barry Jones VFW Auxiliary has announced that its entry for the Young American Patriotic Art Scholarship for 2022 won 2nd place in the state. The artist is Luke Mitchell from the Art by Gwen Davis Studio. He is Home Schooled....

(Date change) August 6-7--Friends & Family Weekend in Lyons

August 6-7--First African Missionary Baptist Church in Lyons invites you to their Friends & Family Weekend, Saturday August 6th in the Ruth McCoy Education Center from 11:00 to 3:00 with food, fun, and fellowship. Water slide and bouncy house! and much more. Sunday August 7th at 11:30 with message from senior pastor Rev. Ralph Goethe. Dinner served after.
LYONS, GA
July 31--Music Ministry Appreciation in Vidalia

July 31--New Vision Missionary Baptist Church, 301 Smith Street in Vidalia, would like you to come to their Music Ministry Appreciation, July 31st at 3:00. Minister of Music, Dante' Johnson. Pastor, Rev. Willie Edwards Jr.
VIDALIA, GA
Toombs County Schools Talk Safety

(Clockwise): Kathy Hilt, RadioJones; Deborah Clark, The Advance; Marissa Morris, TCHS Principal; TJ Mercer, TCMS Principal; Reggie Roberts, LPS Assistant Principal; Rhonda Stone, LUES Principal; Destiny Levant, TCES Principal; and Superintendent Barry Waller. The beginning of a new school year is just a couple of weeks away, and the Toombs...
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
The Importance of Adressing the Whole Student

The Toombs County School System realizes that there’s more to education than just teaching the basic reading, writing, and arithmetic. Sometimes in order to reach students and ensure they do their best academically takes addressing the emotional and mental state of the young person, and to do that, they are implementing the principles of The 7 Mindsets.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
Mr. Walter Harris Moring, Jr., Vidalia

Mr. Walter Harris Moring, Jr., age 57, of Vidalia, died Sunday, July 24, 2022, at his home after an extended illness. He was born in Gainesville, Florida, and as a child moved to Wayne County where he lived until moving to Vidalia in 2021. He worked as a brick mason all of his life. He attended Crossroads Church of God in Wayne County and enjoyed fishing, swimming and riding horses. He is preceded in death by his son, Clifton James Brewer; his mother, Willie Mae Cravey Passmore; and his brother, Louis Wade Passmore.
VIDALIA, GA
Mrs. Frances Drake Keene

Mrs. Frances Drake Keene, age 73, beloved wife of the late Kenneth Keene of Norristown passed away on Saturday afternoon, July 23, 2022 at Community Hospice in Vidalia. Born in Adrian, she was the youngest of six children born to the late Thomas Frances Drake and Madie Lee Harrell Drake. She was a lifelong resident of the Adrian / Norristown communities. She was married to Kenneth Keene who passed away in 2006. In the 1960s she worked at Swainsboro Sportswear and during the 1970s she ran the snack bar at Sumner’s Beach. Primarily, she was a Homemaker and Mama to not only her children, but also her grandchildren, great grandchildren and many of the Norristown youngsters.
NORRISTOWN, GA
Mrs. Wilma Jean O’Neal, Alston

Mrs. Wilma Jean O’Neal, age 82, of Alston, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at her house after an extended illness. She was born in Holton, Kansas and grew up in San Diego, California where she graduated high school in 1957. She and her family moved to Orlando, Florida and lived there until moving to Alston in 2005. She was a paralegal working in her husband’s law practice, Wheeler & O’Neal Law Firm, and she was also a professional accountant. She was a member of Harvest Chapel in the Petross Community. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Laurie Ann O’Neal; and her parents, Clement Amos Rolin and Bernice Isabel Sheid Rolin.
ALSTON, GA
Toddler dead, mother burned after Effingham Co. house fire

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 3-year-old has died after a Tuesday morning fire, according to Effingham Fire Department. The fire happened at a home at the intersection of Charlton and McCall roads. Effingham Fire says the toddler’s mother received burn injuries and was flown to a hospital for treatment.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
07/25/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Vandalism leads to Hazlehurst splash pad being shut down indefinitely

HAZLEHURST, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. The City of Hazlehurst announced Monday it has shut down the Water World Splash Pad due to vandalism. "The City of Hazlehurst is very disappointed, sorry, frustrated, annoyed, sad, disgusted, angry, heartbroken (or insert your own word) that Hazlehurst Water World Splash Pad is shut down until further notice after VANDALISM destroyed part of it over the weekend," the city posted on its Facebook page.
HAZLEHURST, GA
Statesboro Police investigating shooting at The Hudson Apartments

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is investigating after a woman was grazed by gunfire Saturday night. Police say they responded to The Hudson Apartments on Highway 301 South a little after 1 a.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a woman that had been...
STATESBORO, GA
Mrs. Ashley M. Schuchman, Vidalia

Mrs. Ashley M. Schuchman, age 35 of Vidalia, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Community Hospice of Vidalia. She was born on November 2, 1986 to Harold E. Davis and Pamela Marie Davis. She was an artist who had an extraordinary talent and loved horror movies. She was preceded in death by her son, Ethan Smith in 2006 and her paternal grandparents, Grady and Millie Davis.
VIDALIA, GA
Local Insurance Agent Arrested for Fraud

An independent local insurance agent and her company are facing fraud and theft charges following an investigation by the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire, John King. According to the Sheriff’s office, Kerri Monroe and the Monroe Agency in Vidalia...
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
Train vs. Car Monday Night

The Georgia State Patrol in Reidsville is investigating an accident at the railroad crossing on Ruddell Road and Highway 280 in Vidalia in front of Popeyes that occurred Monday night. Vidalia Police were called to the scene around 9:32 p.m., where they discovered a collision between a train and a...
VIDALIA, GA
Area Police Blotter

Vidalia Police Department reports the following arrests. Coney, Freddie Cornelius - Hazlehurst - Driving while license suspended. Wyman, Micah Noel – Vidalia – Loitering/Prowling. Toombs County Sheriff’s Office reports the following arrests. De La Cruz, Jorge – Cobbtown – Safety belts;required usage, driving while unlicensed.
VIDALIA, GA

