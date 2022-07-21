Local Teen's Art Places 2nd in State

Mrs. Frances Drake Keene, age 73, beloved wife of the late Kenneth Keene of Norristown passed away on Saturday afternoon, July 23, 2022 at Community Hospice in Vidalia. Born in Adrian, she was the youngest of six children born to the late Thomas Frances Drake and Madie Lee Harrell Drake. She was a lifelong resident of the Adrian / Norristown communities. She was married to Kenneth Keene who passed away in 2006. In the 1960s she worked at Swainsboro Sportswear and during the 1970s she ran the snack bar at Sumner’s Beach. Primarily, she was a Homemaker and Mama to not only her children, but also her grandchildren, great grandchildren and many of the Norristown youngsters.

NORRISTOWN, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO