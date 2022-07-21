ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Development Site in Jersey City’s Canal Crossing Sells for $5.7 Million

By Chris Fry
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA vacant industrial property not far from Berry Lane Park has officially changed hands as one of Jersey City’s up-and-coming neighborhoods continues to transition into a more residential area. The Marmarou Team of B6 Real Estate Advisors has announced the sale of a 27,500-square foot development site located...

Jersey City Approves First 209-Unit Development at Bayfront Site

One of the largest revitalization efforts in the Garden State has its first approvals in place as a joint venture has been given the green light to move forward at Jersey City’s massive Bayfront property. During their July 19 meeting, Jersey City Redevelopment Agency’s Board of Commissioners voted 6-0...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Renderings Revealed as Construction Begins at 50 Sussex Avenue in Newark

A modern complex in University Heights has officially started work amidst the backdrop of Downtown Newark’s development party as revitalization in the Brick City is starting to hit a variety of neighborhoods. Earlier this month, Tona Construction released some renderings of their long-planned project at 50 Sussex Avenue. Jersey...
NEWARK, NJ
Beautiful Two Bedroom Condo with Private Outdoor Space and Low HOA Listed in Weehawken

This listing is brought to you by Megha Moza of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. If a spacious condominium that combines convenience and luxury is at the top of your wish list, then this beautiful two-bedroom residence with a low HOA in Bella Vista Estates offers you a magnificent home in a prime location.
WEEHAWKEN, NJ
Another Development Planned for Monroe Avenue in Asbury Park

One of New Jersey’s fastest-growing beach towns could be getting a new mixed-use project with affordable housing at a lot just off Asbury Park’s Main Street. During their July 25 meeting, Asbury Park’s planning board is slated to consider a redevelopment proposal for a 14,700-square foot property at 700 Monroe Avenue. The plan will be pitched by a subsidiary of Sackman Enterprises and would replace a tire repair shop and three vacant lots.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
This Orthopedic Center is Hudson County’s Go-to for Bone + Joint Care

Living with pain from a chronic condition or as a result of an injury can be debilitating, which is why The Orthopedic Health Center provides non-invasive treatment plans to get you back on your feet. This local practice is an innovative orthopedic surgical center run under the direction of noted surgeon Dr. Edward Feliciano. With locations in both Hoboken + Jersey City, getting professional medical help is just a stone’s throw away. Keep reading to learn more about the Orthopedic Health Center and the services available throughout Hudson County.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
33 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

It’s been a hot week, but the weather doesn’t stop Hudson County. Every week, we gather what you missed in the news in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all the week’s news here, including where to find Hudson County cooling centers; a trampoline park coming to Jersey City; a public safety community forum in Hoboken; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
HOBOKEN, NJ
$7,500 in free gas offered to Jersey City residents

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- High gas prices have put the squeeze on drivers' wallets this summer, but some residents in Jersey City were able to get a little bit of relief Saturday.The Sunoco gas station on Grand Street offered free gas to their first 300 customers Saturday morning, up to $25 each.The idea came from the World Outreach Christian Church, which wanted to offer free fuel to 100 people, but the gas station owner and Sunoco each matched the church's donation."We thought it was especially important right now with people dealing with the pandemic, people haven't even gotten over the sickness of things, and so now you got inflation on top of that. So listen, $25 may not be a lot, but every little bit helps, especially when you're in need," Pastor Shyrone Richardson said.A total of $7,500 in free gas went out to residents.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Newark NJ thermometer just hit 100° five days in a row – but it’s wrong

In the midst of a stretch of extreme heat and humidity, New Jersey just hit a milestone that has never occurred in recorded history (at least 91 years). The Newark Liberty Intl AP weather station hit 100+ degrees five days in a row. The previous longest stretch there was four straight days, set in July 2010, July 1993, and August 1953. Not a pleasant record to break.
NEWARK, NJ
Newark to Host Annual Latin Festival on August 21st

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka, Deputy Mayor for Community Engagement Jacqueline Quiles, and the Office of Violence Prevention and Trauma Recovery will host the Annual Latin Festival on Sunday, August 21, from noon to 10:00pm., on Bloomfield Avenue between Lake Street and Clifton Avenue, in Newark's North Ward. The event is themed Newark Forward Minus Violence Equals Our Future.
NEWARK, NJ
Apply for 160 affordable units at Bedford Union Armory complex in Crown Heights, from $465/month

Applications are now being accepted for 160 affordable units at a new rental in the Bedford Union Armory redevelopment in Brooklyn. Located at 1101 President Street in Crown Heights, the building offers residents brand new units and a prime location near Prospect Park. New Yorkers earning 30, 40, 50, and 60 percent of the area median income, or between $18,515 for a single person and $99,300 for a household of seven, are eligible to apply for the apartments, which range from $465/month studios to $1,841/month three bedrooms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shots fired at windows of Jersey City residence on Beach Street in the Heights

Shots were fired at the windows of a Jersey City residence, 141 Beach St., in the Heights early this morning, neighbors told HCV. The nearby residents, who spoke under the condition of anonymity, said they believed a party was going on at that address when someone drove by and fired multiple gun shots at both the first floor and basement windows.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Belleville Historical Society indulges towns’ sweet tooth with ice cream

This slideshow requires JavaScript. BELLEVILLE / NUTLEY, NJ — The Belleville Historical Society celebrated National Ice Cream Day again with free ice cream visits to the Belleville Public Library on Friday, July 17, and Kingsland Manor in Nutley on Sunday, July 17 — once again served from a classic Good Humor ice cream bike. At Kingsland Manor, a recently refurbished Coca-Cola bike made its debut with Belleville Historical Society President Michael Perrone and recent Nutley High School graduate Nicholas Russo serving up Coke and root beer floats.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
Some NJ gas prices dip below $4. In 2022, somehow, that's good news.

A man at a gas station in Weehawken New Jersey March 9, 2022. Prices finally dipped below $4 at some gas stations in New Jersey this past week, but analysts are cautious about all the factors that could send costs back up. Several stations in northern New Jersey got down to $3.99 this week. Drivers say they'll take what they can get. [ more › ]
WEEHAWKEN, NJ

