ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Ink Yourself With ‘Thor’-Inspired Temporary Tats Thanks to Marvel’s New Inkbox Collab

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
Courtesy of Inkbox

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Thor’s trusty Mjolnir hammer and Starjammer ship, Asgard’s mythological symbol and Gorr’s villainous gold sword — these just make up a few of the illustrations that you can now ink on yourself in the form of temporary flash tats, thanks to Inkbox’s new “Thor”-inspired collaboration with Marvel.

The 12-piece tattoo collection made its debut at San Diego Comic-Con this week and becomes available to shop online at Inkbox.com on Thursday, July 21 at 10 a.m. ET. At Comic-Con, the Toronto-based brand will set up shop at Marvel’s booth with a signature tattoo roulette wheel which will include 12 tattoos exclusive to in-person attendees. These tattoos will extend beyond the “Thor” collection, and include designs that extend through the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Inkbox will also be offering a limited number of surprise giveaways from the new collection throughout the weekend.

“Inkbox has always tapped into pop culture to empower our customers to re-shape their ever-changing personal identities and express their passions,” said Inkbox chief marketing officer Woozae Kim in a statement. “Collaborating with Marvel takes that approach to a whole new level, and allows both of our communities to celebrate their passions through these bespoke designs and engaging experiential activations.”

The collection also includes line drawings of the enchanted Stormbreaker axe, a flying Jane Foster, and Valkerie atop her winged horse Aragon, ranging in price from $15 – $21. Two available bundles are available for $62 and $70, respectively.

“Love and Thunder,” which topped the box office with a $143 million debut earlier this month, is the fourth entry in the Thor saga and the second Thor film to be directed and written by Taika Waititi. In it, Chris Hemsworth returns as the hunky Asgardian superhero as he teams up with his former beau Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to defeat the the galactic villain Gorr (Christian Bale).

Shop through all the flash tats in Inbox’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” collection at Inbox.com, starting at 10 a.m. ET on July 21.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ to Release in 2023

Click here to read the full article. Apple’s highly anticipated “Killers of the Flower Moon” from Martin Scorsese won’t be coming this Oscar season. The Western drama, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jesse Plemons, will instead be released in the originally intended 2023 calendar year. Written by Eric Roth and adapted from the best-selling novel “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann, the film had been originally slated for 2023 by Apple. However, discussions between the filmmaker and the studio over bumping up the film’s release to 2022 occurred after Will Smith’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Paramount Lands Action Movie ‘Stray’ From ‘John Wick’ Writer Derek Kolstad (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Paramount snagged the rights to “Stray,” an action movie from “John Wick” mastermind Derek Kolstad. Kolstad is writing the screenplay for the film, which is set to star “Masters of the Universe” actor Kyle Allen. A director has not been attached. Though plot details have not been announced, it will be in the vein of rock-’em-sock-’em revenge thrillers like “John Wick” and Bob Odenkirk’s “Nobody.” Akiva Goldsman and Greg Lessans will produce through Weed Road Pictures, and Kolstad will produce through his company Tradecraft. “Kyle has an infectious energy about him and is an absolute joy...
MOVIES
Variety

Pedro Pascal, David Harbour to Star in HBO Limited Series ‘My Dentist’s Murder Trial’

Click here to read the full article. Pedro Pascal and David Harbour at set to star together in the limited series “My Dentist’s Murder Trial” currently in development at HBO, Variety has learned. The series is inspired by the James Lasdun New Yorker article “My Dentist’s Murder Trial: Adultery, False Identities, and a Lethal Sedation.” The article told the true story of how Dr. Gilberto Nunez was indicted for the death of his friend, Thomas Kolman. Both Pascal and Harbour will executive produce in addition to starring. Steve Conrad will write and executive produce in addition to directing the pilot. Todd Black, Jason...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Christian Bale
Variety

‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ Lands ‘Shang-Chi’ Director Destin Daniel Cretton

Click here to read the full article. The Kang Dynasty has its leader. “Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings” director Destin Daniel Cretton will continue his tenure within the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the director of “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty,” a rep for Marvel Studios confirmed. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige announced “The Kang Dynasty” during the company’s wide-ranging presentation at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, as part one of the two-part conclusion to the Multiverse Saga — similar to how 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” concluded the Infinity Saga. Unlike those films — which were filmed and directed...
MOVIES
Variety

Venice Chief Alberto Barbera Talks Missing Out on Steven Spielberg’s ‘Fabelmans’ and Winning Over A24

Click here to read the full article. Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera is smiling and looking relaxed after unveiling the festival’s strongest lineup in recent memory, a rich mix of hotly anticipated pics from the U.S. and elsewhere around the world that’s likely to bolster the Lido’s power as an Oscars kingmaker. Venice’s program of high-profile titles is especially impressive in a year that sees the Toronto International Film Festival roar back to life after two COVID-stricken years. As in pre-pandemic times, there will be a few days of overlap between the Canadian and Italian festivals. Although Venice struggled with ticketing last...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Whale’ First Look: Brendan Fraser Transforms Into a 600-Pound Man in Darren Aronofsky’s New Film

Click here to read the full article. Let the Brendan Fraser comeback begin. A24 has released a first look at Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming drama “The Whale,” in which Fraser stars as a man living with obesity who struggles to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter. The film is Aronofsky’s first directorial effort since “mother!” divided critics and moviegoers. The first look at “The Whale” arrived after confirmation that the movie will have its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. Joining Fraser in “The Whale” is a cast that includes “Stranger Things” favorite Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Five Easy Pieces’ Star Lois Smith Remembers Director Bob Rafelson: ‘It Was a Time of Generational Change’

No movie better captures the maverick spirit of Bob Rafelson and the impact he had on the New Hollywood movement of the 1970s than “Five Easy Pieces.” The film follows Jack Nicholson’s Bobby Dupea, a former piano prodigy who has turned his back on his privileged lifestyle to embrace the life of a blue collar drifter. Dupea’s rejection of his upbringing struck a cord with the counterculture and turned “Five Easy Pieces” into a critical and commercial sensation, making it a rare film that tapped into and reflected the zeitgeist.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Marvel Comics#Collab#Inkbox Com
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Editors Reveal VFX Secrets Behind the Show

Click here to read the full article. “Stranger Things” is one of the most visual effects heavy show on television — the recent season 4 finale featured more VFX shots than the entire third season combined. While some of those VFX shots are obvious — the ground splitting open into lava, a horde of demonic bats attacking the heroes — others are designed to be hidden from the audience. For example, one of the most memorable scenes of the season featured a return appearance by Dacre Montgomery, whose character Billy died last season, as a vision torturing his stepsister Max (Sadie...
TV SERIES
Variety

It’s Finally Time of the Season for The Zombies: British Invasion Band Gets Feature Doc from Robert Schwartzman, Playtone (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Sixty years on from their formation, it’s finally the time of the season for British Invasion band The Zombies. The iconic 1960s group will be the focus of a feature documentary entitled “Hung Up on a Dream,” directed by Utopia co-founder, Rooney frontman and “Dreamland” director Robert Schwartzman. Principal photography has begun on the doc, which will chart the band’s 60-year career, which first started up in the suburb of St. Alban’s, just north of London. The doc will begin with the group’s formation by Rod Argent, Colin Blunstone, Chris White, Paul Atkinson and Hugh...
MUSIC
Variety

Zooey Deschanel: ‘The Happening’ Was ‘Stylized Horror’ and ‘Maybe People Didn’t Get That’

Click here to read the full article. Most actors have at least one dud at some point in their career, and for Zooey Deschanel it’s M. Night Shyamalan’s widely mocked 2008 horror movie “The Happening.” The “500 Days of Summer” and “Elf” actor starred opposite Mark Wahlberg in the film, which centers on a group of individuals fighting to survive an outbreak of mysterious mass suicides. Shyamalan’s notorious twist in the film is that trees are releasing toxins that are causing the deaths. “The director, M. Night Shyamalan – Night – had a strong vision and we were all trying to...
MOVIES
Variety

Best Friend Forever Boards Venice Horizons Title ‘To The North’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Brussels-based company Best Friend Forever has acquired international sales rights to Mihai Mincan’s drama thriller “To The North” which will world premiere at Venice in the Horizons section. Inspired by true events, the film follows Joel, a religious Filipino sailor, who finds a Romanian stowaway, Dumitru, hidden between some containers during his shift on a transatlantic ship. Joel decides to hide him and subsequently starts feeling tormented by his crew, friends and even God. “To The North” stars Soliman Cruz, Niko Becker, Bart Guingona and Olivier Ho Hio Hen (“Stillwater”). The topnotch crew includes...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Tattoo
Variety

Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Star Turn on ‘Surface’ Deserves a Better Show: TV Review

Click here to read the full article. “Surface” is just good enough for a sympathetic viewer to want it to be better. Like Apple’s most recent glossy drama about a woman in danger, “Shining Girls,” “Surface” effectively evokes the confusion of not knowing who or where one really is; here, Gugu Mbatha-Raw stars as Sophie, a woman who suffered a brain injury in an apparent suicide attempt, and now has no sense of who she is. And as on “Shining Girls,” a crystalline depiction of inner turmoil coexists alongside absurdity that grows a bit tough to take. For conspiracy swirls around Sophie....
TV SERIES
Variety

Peacock Orders Epic Gladiator Series ‘Those About to Die,’ Roland Emmerich to Direct

Click here to read the full article. Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to a gladiator drama series based on Daniel Mannix’s nonfiction book “Those About to Die.” Robert Rodat, the screenwriter behind films like “Saving Private Ryan” and “The Patriot,” will write and executive produce. Roland Emmerich is onboard to direct and executive produce. Emmerich is no stranger to large-scale productions of this nature, having previously helmed films like “Independence Day” and “Moonfall.” This will be the first time Emmerich has directed for television. “Those About to Die” is described as a large-scale drama set within the spectacular, complex, and corrupt...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Megalomaniac’ Wins Big at Fantasia, As the Party Goes On

Click here to read the full article. It was a good day to be bad at Fantasia, as the Cheval Noir Award went to Karim Ouelhaj’s “Megalomaniac,” loosely inspired by the horrifying true story of the “Butcher of Mons.” The Belgian serial killer is believed to have murdered at least five women in the 1990s. He was never captured and his identity was never revealed. The jury of the event’s 26th edition, including Charles Bramesco, Elza Kephart, Maitland McDonagh and Heather O’Neill, presided over by C. Robert Cargill, fell for its unapologetic darkness, calling “Megalomaniac” “the very sort of film that festivals...
MOVIES
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies at 77

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” has died. He was 77. His official Facebook page posted that he died Tuesday morning. “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share with you the passing of our beloved Tony this morning. Tony was a beautiful soul – kind, compassionate, funny and humble,” read the message from his management team. Dow and his wife Lauren announced in May that his cancer, which he had...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

HBO Max’s ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Embraces Teen Slasher Tropes to Blunt, Addictive Effect: TV Review

For a certain generation of TV watchers, the theme song for “Pretty Little Liars” scratches an itch like no other. The original series, which ran for seven seasons on ABC Family before the channel became Freeform, began each episode with the lilting melodies of the Pierces’ “Secret” over pristine images of the main quartet in their funereal finest, making winking eye contact with the camera in order to shush it. The stage thus set, TV’s first iteration of Sara Shepard’s novels was slick, if not exactly subtle.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Review: Why Shouldn’t a Superhero Film Be a Kiddie Cartoon? That’s What Most Superhero Films Are Anyway

“DC League of Super-Pets” opens with a DC Films logo sequence — the full grand corporate prelude, with shuffling dark-toned images of Batman, Wonder Woman, etc. It’s a bit of a surprise to see this super-serious logo kick off an animated caper for kids, even if the film does have “DC” and “Super-Pets” in its title. But then, “DC League of Super-Pets,” though very much a comedy about a scruffy team of critter heroes (it’s based on the DC Comics characters the Legion of Super-Pets), is also a movie that makes room for the famed demigods of the DC universe; it’s a full-on superhero extravaganza. Watching it, what you realize — it’s something we all know but don’t think about too often — is that the gargantuan comic-book movie spectacles that our culture is fatally addicted to are all, in essence, cartoons.
MOVIES
Variety

Lionsgate And IMG Announce Partnership To Expand Global Offering

Film and television studio Lionsgate has announced a partnership with licensing company IMG as its new global agency for consumer products. As part of the multi-year agreement, IMG will work with Lionsgate to develop and expand strategic, multi-category consumer product programs for its feature film franchises, including upcoming iterations of “John Wick,” “The Hunger Games,” “Dirty Dancing,” “Expendables” and more. IMG will also focus on Lionsgate’s television properties such as “Mad Men,” “Power” and “Orange is the New Black.”
BUSINESS
Variety

Variety

73K+
Followers
57K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy