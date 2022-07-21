Ink Yourself With ‘Thor’-Inspired Temporary Tats Thanks to Marvel’s New Inkbox Collab

Courtesy of Inkbox

Thor’s trusty Mjolnir hammer and Starjammer ship, Asgard’s mythological symbol and Gorr’s villainous gold sword — these just make up a few of the illustrations that you can now ink on yourself in the form of temporary flash tats, thanks to Inkbox’s new “Thor”-inspired collaboration with Marvel.

The 12-piece tattoo collection made its debut at San Diego Comic-Con this week and becomes available to shop online at Inkbox.com on Thursday, July 21 at 10 a.m. ET. At Comic-Con, the Toronto-based brand will set up shop at Marvel’s booth with a signature tattoo roulette wheel which will include 12 tattoos exclusive to in-person attendees. These tattoos will extend beyond the “Thor” collection, and include designs that extend through the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Inkbox will also be offering a limited number of surprise giveaways from the new collection throughout the weekend.

“Inkbox has always tapped into pop culture to empower our customers to re-shape their ever-changing personal identities and express their passions,” said Inkbox chief marketing officer Woozae Kim in a statement. “Collaborating with Marvel takes that approach to a whole new level, and allows both of our communities to celebrate their passions through these bespoke designs and engaging experiential activations.”

The collection also includes line drawings of the enchanted Stormbreaker axe, a flying Jane Foster, and Valkerie atop her winged horse Aragon, ranging in price from $15 – $21. Two available bundles are available for $62 and $70, respectively.

“Love and Thunder,” which topped the box office with a $143 million debut earlier this month, is the fourth entry in the Thor saga and the second Thor film to be directed and written by Taika Waititi. In it, Chris Hemsworth returns as the hunky Asgardian superhero as he teams up with his former beau Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to defeat the the galactic villain Gorr (Christian Bale).

Shop through all the flash tats in Inbox’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” collection at Inbox.com, starting at 10 a.m. ET on July 21.