ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Court docs: Muncie man tried to strangle wife with extension cord

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N81N2_0gnbKzt800
David McClure

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie husband is accused of trying to kill his wife by strangling her with an extension cord.

David McClure, 71, faces charges of attempted murder and strangulation in connection with the July attack, according to the Muncie Police Department.

Police said McClure walked up from behind as his wife was sitting in the dining room and wrapped the extension cord around her neck on July 5. She fell onto the floor but was able to put her fingers between the cord and her neck to avoid being strangled, she told police.

McClure’s wife said her husband punched her multiple times, striking the left side of her head “three or four times with a closed fist.” She told police her husband struggled with his mental health, and she urged him to seek help. It had been a year since his last violent episode, she said.

When police responded to their home, McClure admitted he tried to strangle his wife and told police where they could find the extension cord he’d used. Investigators collected it as evidence.

An officer interviewed McClure’s wife about a week after the assault and noticed she had bruises on her face, arms and hands. Her face and head were still swollen, according to court documents.

She told the officer she was “unable to breathe” during the attack and thought she was going to die. She was still sore from the incident.

A doctor evaluated McClure. According to court documents, McClure had “homicidal and suicidal ideation.” The doctor feared he would “kill himself and his wife if released.”

McClure was taken to the Delaware County Jail and had an initial hearing Wednesday. A trial is tentatively scheduled for January, according to court records.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX59

Indianapolis man sentenced for gun charge after welfare check arrest

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to more than two years in federal prison after an arrest that stemmed from a welfare check in 2020. In September 2020, Broden Burgess was in the parking lot of a Kroger experiencing an apparent mental health crisis. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrived to find him incoherent.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD search for Jeep tied to deadly hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Jeep Patriot involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Indy’s northeast side early Sunday. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the hit-and-run occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of E. 56th Street. Police said a vehicle was traveling east on 56th Street toward Interstate 465 when it struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Muncie, IN
Muncie, IN
Crime & Safety
FOX59

Man drives to get help after being shot on Mitthoeffer, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was able to drive himself to get help after he was shot on Mitthoeffer Road overnight Monday. Just after 1 a.m., IMPD was sent to the 1100 block of Trowbridge Street (on the near southeast side) for a report of a person shot. “When they arrived, they found an […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mental Health#Extension Cord#Docs#Police#Violent Crime
95.3 MNC

Indianapolis-based drug organization busted

Drugs were coming from California to Indianapolis, and being sold by a man named Keybo, says U.S. Atty. Zach Myers. He announced the indictment of Keybo and 20 other people Friday morning. The court documents say Keith “Keybo” Jones, 56, of Indianapolis, had his 12-year-old daughter involved in the operation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Carmel police arrest man for allegedly molesting child at in-home daycare

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police arrested a man Wednesday after an investigation into child molestation at an in-home daycare. A probable cause affidavit in the case reads that a 4-year-old girl told her father that David Abshire touched her bottom. The girl went to an in-home daycare at a home Abshire’s wife runs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
readthereporter.com

Meddling mischievous miscreants march along after Monon mayhem

The six individuals pictured above are wanted for Criminal Mischief after causing damage to a street sign in the area of 145 Elm St., Carmel, at approximately 9:31 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. If you have any information on these people, please call Officer A. Parshall at the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-2477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 2022-00044250.
CARMEL, IN
WIBC.com

From One Hero to Another: Kystie Phillips Message to Eli Dicken

OHIO COUNTY, Ind.–Eli Dicken, of Seymour, likely saved many lives when he pulled his gun and shot and killed the Greenwood Park Mall shooter. Yet, in 15 seconds his life changed forever. Another person who made the same kind of decision five years ago, reached out to Dicken this weekend.
OHIO COUNTY, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 1 injured after multiple hit-and-runs overnight

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating two hit-and-runs overnight that left one person dead and another injured. The first happened in the 3300 block of North Post Road just after 11:00 Saturday night. A man was riding his bicycle when a car came along, hit the man, and fled the scene. The second happened just after […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Person struck, killed on W. Washington; road closed

UPDATE: The coroner on Monday identified the person killed as 60-year-old Kevin D. Himsel. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on W. Washington Street early Monday morning. According to IMPD, a person was found lying in the road around 8000 W. Washington Street around 5:40 a.m. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy