Houston, TX

J.J. Watt Offers to Help Fan Pay for Funeral

By Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

The future Hall of Famer made quite the gesture on Wednesday.

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt issued quite the gesture Wednesday night as he offered to cover expenses for the funeral of a Texans fan’s grandfather.

Watt, who played in Houston from 2011 to ’20, was tagged in a tweet Wednesday as a fan offered to sell a pair of Watt’s Reebok shoes in an attempt to pay for her grandfather’s funeral. But it looks as though she won’t be selling the Watt shoes, after all.

This is far from Watt’s first foray into charitable endeavors. He helped raise over $37 million for Houston residents after Hurricane Harvey in 2019, and he currently serves as the president of the Justin J. Watt Foundation, a charity that provides kids with after-school opportunities.

Watt is a five-time All-Pro and three-time Defensive Player of the Year. He sports 102 sacks in 135 games, though he logged just one sack in 2021, his first year with Arizona.

