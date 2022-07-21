Mayor Lightfoot testing out robot food delivery system for Chicago

Photo credit Getty Images

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - It’s being done in a few other cities across the country, and now, Mayor Lightfoot is proposing allowing robots to make food deliveries in Chicago.

The city said robots or Personal Delivery Devices have been used successfully in recent years in Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Pittsburgh and a number of college campuses. Now, Mayor Lightfoot would like to experiment with it for a couple of years in Chicago.

Under the proposal, local restaurants and grocery stores would partner with PDD companies and robots would make deliveries within a small radius of the businesses. They’d travel on sidewalks, as well as cross streets. During the pilot program the city will try to assess whether these robots can safely replace vehicles without inconveniencing people walking on sidewalks.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!