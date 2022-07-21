ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Natalie Portman, Yara Shahidi Front Rouge Dior Forever Campaign

By Jennifer Weil
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uMVmc_0gnbKmev00
Natalie Portman in the Rouge Dior Forever campaign. Courtesy of Parfums Christian Dior

COLOR ME BEAUTIFUL: In sync with the launch of Rouge Dior Forever, a stick version of its blockbuster Rouge Dior, Dior is releasing a new advertising campaign featuring Natalie Portman and Yara Shahidi.

Rouge Dior is the bestselling lipstick worldwide, according the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned brand, which said one unit of the product is sold every two seconds somewhere around the globe.

Rouge Dior — with its high-color intensity, long-wear and care benefits — meets all women’s expectations for a lipstick, according to Laurent Kleitman, Parfums Christian Dior president and chief executive officer.

“Rouge Dior Forever pushes the boundaries further by offering a lipstick that combines the convenient gesture of a stick and the no-transfer wear of a liquid formula,” he said of the innovation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ENXQr_0gnbKmev00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NYhBg_0gnbKmev00

Kleitman described Dior’s vision of beauty as being one that’s “multifaceted, inclusive and [of] diverse femininities. It is a true hymn to the Dior sisterhood.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LCVW5_0gnbKmev00
Yara Shahidi in the Rouge Dior Forever campaign. Courtesy of Parfums Christian Dior

In the new TV spot, directed by Arnaud Uyttenhove, Portman and Shahidi are filmed with models in an open, arid landscape with undulating hills. They were choreographed by Madeline Hollander and wear wafting silk gowns in colors reminiscent of the lipsticks. Viviane Sassen lensed the still campaign.

The new Rouge Dior Forever lipstick, dreamed up by Peter Philips, creative and image director for Dior makeup, comes in solid stick format that is meant to have 16-hour no-transfer longwear. More than 90 percent ingredients of natural origin and harness Dior’s patented floral science technology. The product comes in 22 shades that will be pre-launched starting Thursday — when the ad begins airing — and rolled out widely beginning Sept. 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yFuNr_0gnbKmev00
Rouge Dior Forever. Courtesy of Parfums Christian Dior

Within the range, Philips concocted five “unexpected” hues, including carbon for 111 Forever Night, earth for 825 Forever Unapologetic, brick for Forever Daring, red ocher for 742 Forever Confident and warm sand for 231 Forever Tender.

Comments / 0

Related
Glamour

Keke Palmer Wore a Sheer Metallic Prada Dress Over High-Waist Briefs

I have been loving all of Keke Palmer’s looks lately, and the sheer metallic Prada dress she wore for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is another winner. The completely see-through midi dress is embellished with orange beads on the skirt, which gives it a touch of color. Palmer wore the off-the-runway dress over a white ribbed tank and high-waist black briefs. She kept the accessories simple, with minimal jewelry and clear Prada slide heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lupita Nyong’o Pops in Color-Blocked Dress and Platforms for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ at Comic-Con 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lupita Nyong’o went bold at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 while promoting her upcoming film, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” on Saturday. The Marvel movie, a sequel to 2018’s “Black Panther,” debuted its first trailer at the event with cast members including Nyong’o, Michaela Cole, Mabel Cadena, Danai Gurira and Tenoch Huerta. The Oscar-winning actress stepped out for the occasion in a flowing color-blocked dress. The gauzy number featured rounded sleeves, a cinched waist and high neckline. Giving the piece an edge were mixed flowing and pleated panels with an asymmetric hemline, as well as a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
In Style

Mariah Carey Took a Plunge in the Sea While Wearing a Long-Sleeved Gown

Give Mariah Carey a body of water and a gown, and she will thrive. If her sparkling evening pool attire from earlier this year didn't convince you, her latest Instagram will. On Tuesday, the singer posted a series of selfies and a video presumably taken in an Italian escape surrounded by picture-perfect rocks and cliffs.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Yara Shahidi
Person
Christian Dior
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

What Is Keke Palmer’s Net Worth?

Keke Palmer is one of the most-talked about actresses today. From viral videos, to upcoming roles in major movies, Palmer seems to be everywhere. The former child star has been working in the entertainment industry for years, so what is her net worth? Keke Palmer’s start in the entertainment industry  Palmer was born and raised …
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Aerie Debuts Anti-Shapewear Shapewear Collection

Click here to read the full article. Aerie is getting into the shapewear market — although there’s a twist.  The innerwear and swimwear brand, which is owned by American Eagle Outfitters, is launching Smoothez by Aerie, an “anti-shapewear” shapewear collection, today. The expanded assortment arrives just weeks before Aerie launches its fall campaign, on Aug. 8, which will also add a few new ambassadors to the Aerie Real lineup, such as Selma Blair, Alexandra Daddario and Danielle Brooks. More from WWDPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionLooks From Fame's July ShowAbercrombie Aims to Be a $5B Global Lifestyle Brand “This product does...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Tiffany Haddish Gets Sporty in Striped Tracksuit and Adidas Forum Midi for ‘Tuca & Bertie’ at Comic-Con 2022

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Haddish popped at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, thanks to a bold and sporty outfit. During the photo op for Haddish’s animated Netflix show “Tuca & Bertie,” the “Girls’ Trip” actress posed with cast members Nicole Byer, Lisa Hanawalt and Sasheer Zamata at the Hilton Bayfront. For the occasion, she wore a bright pink zip-up tracksuit with a high neckline and long sleeves. The piece gained an added burst of athleticism from white striped running down its sleeves and legs, creating a head-to-toe ’80s look. Haddish finished her ensemble with hoop earrings. When it came to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dior Makeup#Yara Shahidi Front#Lvmh
WWD

Maison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022

During the coronavirus pandemic, fashion houses turned into movie studios, as shows gave way to digital presentations. Maison Margiela kept an irregular schedule for its high-end Artisanal line, presenting just two collections — one in July 2020, one a year ago — via freeform feature films helmed by photographer Nick Knight and “La Vie en Rose” director Olivier Dahan, respectively.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Are Losing It Over Kate Middleton’s White Fitted Alexander McQueen Suit From Her Recent London Appearance

When it comes to chic, timeless and classic style, Kate Middleton is a master, and she’s a known fan of Alexander McQueen. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, can also be credited with showing us all how to outfit repeat, glamorously, of course. Last week, she stepped out with her husband Prince William, 40, in London and donned a crisp, white fitted suit that fans and fashion enthusiasts can’t get enough of. If the set looks familiar, Middleton has worn this very ensemble from the luxury British label to meet the Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness back in March.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Lupita Nyong’o Makes an Elegant Arrival in Black Minidress at ‘Nope’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Lupita Nyong’o went with an elegant look for her latest red carpet appearance. The Oscar-winning actress attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Nope” Monday night wearing a black minidress from Brandon Maxwell. She paired the look with jewelry from Briony Raymond and platform black heels from Stuart Weitzman. The look was styled by Nyong’o’s longtime stylist, Micaela Erlanger.More from WWDAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man' Premiere in LondonKeke Palmer, Jordan Peele, Daniel Kaluuya, Steven Yeun at 'Nope' World PremiereAna de Armas, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans at 'The Gray Man'...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

WWD Report Card: The Front-row Faces of Paris Couture Week

The best of the couture celeb front rows. The Devil Wears…Valentino? The Pierpaolo Piccioli pink has become a very recognizable calling card for chic but this sequined cocktail dress is slightly underwhelming for a fashionista like her. A more dramatic voluminous couture look would’ve been exciting. But the hot pink platform shoes are to die for.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Does Viral Cumbia ‘Dance’ in Jersey Dress & Hidden Heels For TikTok Trend Video

Click here to read the full article. Kylie Jenner used a viral filter to show off her outfit of the day. The mom and business mogul made a quick Tiktok, checking out her outfit in the camera’s lense. The star popped a filter onto the short video, making the screen sway and wave to the Latin sounding beat of “Cumbia Buena” by Grupo La Cumbia. The “Kylie Cosmetics” owner is vastly popular on the app, amassing around 42.5 million followers. Jenner is quite active on the platform sharing sneak peeks of her daily life, from trying her hand at viral sounds to...
THEATER & DANCE
Harper's Bazaar

Hailey Bieber Shares Sexy Cutout Swimsuit Pic and PDA Snap On Top of Justin

On Saturday, model Hailey Bieber shared a carousel of photos with her Instagram followers giving them a glimpse into her life these days. In the first picture, she's squatting in a white one piece with a sexy cut out design, and eating a bright red popsicle. She has on a backwards white baseball cap, white sneakers, and white socks with red stripes and looks at the photographer as she wipes her mouth.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Adele Reveals Plump Lips On Romantic Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul: Photo

Adele‘s lips were looking ultra plump on a date night with Rich Paul! The singer, 34, was spotted in the passenger seat of a car, driven by Rich, as they headed out for a date night in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 6. Adele was simply glowing as she looked down, rocking shiny lip gloss and minimal makeup along with her signature long black manicure. Meanwhile, Rich stayed casual in a gray crewneck sweatshirt with a red graphic logo.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WWD

WWD

34K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy