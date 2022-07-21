ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russian tank bursts into flames after being allegedly hit by US-supplied missile

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jkzD7_0gnbKeb700

A Russian tank was destroyed by the Ukrainian army using a weapon provided by the United States, Ukrainian authorities have said.

This footage, posted on social media by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, shows a tank being hit and bursting into flames.

“A job well done!” the Ministry of Defence said.

The weapon used was reportedly a javelin.

According to the United Stated embassy in Ukraine, the US has supplied 26,500 javelins to Ukraine amongst other military aid such as howitzers and body armour.

Comments / 23

GSD
5d ago

I wonder if this was a T-62 tank that replaced many of the already destroyed tanks?

Reply
5
Related
Daily Mail

Watch out Vlad! Royal Marines open up with heavy machine guns from their landing craft as they show off their beach assault skills on manoeuvres alongside Netherlands comrades

Royal Marines put on a show of power in a lively demonstration alongside Dutch allies in Den Helder as part of celebrations for the Royal Netherlands Navy. Marines from the 47 Commando Raiding Group simulated a beach landing with Korps Mariniers comrades, firing high calibre machine guns mounted on boats as landing craft stormed into the harbour and unloaded armoured vehicles.
MILITARY
Reuters

Czechs want F-35 fighter jets, CV-90 fighting vehicles

PRAGUE, July 20 (Reuters) - The Czech government agreed on Wednesday to open talks with the United States on supplies of the F-35 Lightning II fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin Corp to replace leased Gripen fighters from Sweden's Saab AB, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#Ukrainian#United
Newsweek

Ukraine HIMARS Destroy More Than 100 'High Value' Russian Targets: Official

Ukraine has successfully used High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) to take out more than 100 "high value" Russian targets including ammunition depots, long-range artillery positions, command posts, air-defense sites and radar and communications nodes, a senior U.S. defense official told reporters. The U.S. provided Ukraine with HIMARS as part...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Russian Military Expert Concerned About Ukraine's New Weapons From West

A Russian military expert admitted that new Western weapons being supplied to Ukraine could make Russia's chances of winning the war difficult. Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of the online military publication National Defense, made the comments during an appearance on Russia-1, a Kremlin-run station. Journalist and Russian propaganda expert Julia Davis captured a clip from the news segment featuring Korotchenko and posted it Wednesday on Twitter.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
The Independent

The Independent

762K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy