Russian tank bursts into flames after being allegedly hit by US-supplied missile

A Russian tank was destroyed by the Ukrainian army using a weapon provided by the United States, Ukrainian authorities have said.

This footage, posted on social media by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, shows a tank being hit and bursting into flames.

“A job well done!” the Ministry of Defence said.

The weapon used was reportedly a javelin.

According to the United Stated embassy in Ukraine, the US has supplied 26,500 javelins to Ukraine amongst other military aid such as howitzers and body armour.