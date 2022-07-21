ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things cast join Gaten Matarazzo for first show in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Gaten Matarazzo was joined by his Stranger Things co-stars for his first night starring in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway.

Before he found fame as Dustin on the Netflix thriller series, Matarazzo was a child actor on the stage, starring in Les Misérables and Priscilla, Queen of the Desert on Broadway.

On Tuesday (20 July), the 19-year-old returned to the theatre once again as he joined the cast of Dear Evan Hansen, in the role of Evan’s best friend Jared Kleinman.

Matarazzo was supported on his opening night by his Stranger Things co-stars Maya Hawke, who plays Robin, and Sadie Sink, who plays Max.

With Covid protocols banning backstage visits, Matarazzo sat on the stage and chatted to Hawke and Sink in the audience.

They also posed for a socially distanced photo with Matarazzo and the Dear Evan Hansen Playbill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19KbAP_0gnbKcpf00
Matarazzo during his first performance in ‘Dear Evan Hansen' (Natalie Powers)

Dear Evan Hansen tells the story of a socially anxious teenage boy who tells a lie that gets out of control.

A film starring Ben Platt, who originated the title role on Broadway, was released last year to negative reviews.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29mTjZ_0gnbKcpf00
Matarazzo with Sink and Hawke (Natalie Powers)

Matarazzo will be the last actor to play the role of Jared in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway before the musical closes in September.

The West End production will also come to an end in October.

Comments / 0

