Next week, the city of Emporia begins its logo redesign project. The city is using two avenues towards a new logo. The project begins Aug. 1 on www.designcrowd.com. This will let professional graphic designers, local and worldwide, submit their designs. The city’s logo committee can review, rate and give feedback to those selected for recommendation, although the design creator is not divulged until the city selects its top design.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO