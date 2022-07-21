Google Translate Suggested 'Blow Up The Car' When Arabic Word 'Plan' Entered
Software giant Google removed from its translation service a phrase Muslim advocates found offensive after being contacted by...www.newsweek.com
Software giant Google removed from its translation service a phrase Muslim advocates found offensive after being contacted by...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0