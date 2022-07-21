ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Dad Loses Part of His Intestines to 'Rare' Infection After Eating Oysters

By Kate Fowler
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago

A father from Kentucky underwent nine surgeries after falling severely ill from eating oysters while on a family trip to Boston.

Chris Thurman developed a bacterial infection, assumed by doctors to be from consuming seafood carrying the bacteria. After falling ill, doctors were forced to remove part of his intestines and place him on a ventilator.

New England is known for its fresh seafood, thanks to its close proximity to the Atlantic coastline, and it was one of the first times the family had even eaten oysters. "We had them for the first time this spring," wife Amanda Thurman told WCVB. "He was like 'I can't wait to get good oysters.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pHjt3_0gnbJYHq00
Stock image of fresh oysters. Getty Images

Unfortunately, the fresh seafood resulted in a nasty outcome, with Chris Thurman being hospitalized after waking up with a bulging and swollen stomach on July 6. "The morning of the 6th, which is actually our anniversary, Chris woke up super, super sick," Amanda Thurman told WCVB.

Chris Thurman was rushed to Tufts Medical Center in Boston and doctors soon concluded that he had vibrio, a rare bacterial infection. It's hard for medical experts to be certain, but they reportedly believe it likely to be from oysters.

According to the Washington State Department of Health, vibriosis is an intestinal disease caused by the bacteria vibrio, which is found in fish and shellfish living in saltwater, and rivers and streams where freshwater meets saltwater.

The most common route of infection is by eating raw seafood, especially oysters. The bacteria can also cause skin infections if an open wound is exposed to saltwater.

"Vibrio bacteria naturally inhabit coastal waters where oysters live. Because oysters feed by filtering water, bacteria can concentrate in their tissues. When someone eats raw or undercooked oysters, viruses or bacteria that may be in the oyster can cause illness," reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to statistics by the CDC, vibriosis causes around 80,000 illnesses each year, 52,000 of which are caused by contaminated food. It's impossible to tell which fish are contaminated and which aren't before consumption.

Most infections cause mild symptoms, but some caused by certain strains can lead to more severe illnesses.

"They said it's super, super rare," Amanda Thurman told WCVB. "Vibrio itself is common, but this particular strain they haven't seen to make anyone that sick."

After nine surgeries and a fortnight in hospital, things appear to be looking up. "They were able to extubate him and he immediately started talking and asking for us, so today's a good day," she said.

The Kentucky family ate oysters at three different restaurants during their trip and so the health department is now attempting to work out where the infection may have come from.

Despite the trip turning into somewhat of a nightmare, the family's view of Boston is not tainted, as they sing the praises of those who have helped, including a therapy dog for the children.

Newsweek has contacted the Boston Health Division for comment.

Comments / 12

Mer Ed
3d ago

I feel bad for the guy. If they had to remove some of his intestines ...that means possible he's stuck with a colonoscapy bag. Not the souvenir he planned on takeing home.

Reply
5
James Brescia
4d ago

I have a hard time eating raw foods I don't like it especially sea food I love it but cooked

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scitechdaily.com

Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer

Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
BBC

Likely cause of mystery child hepatitis outbreak found

UK experts believe they have identified the cause of the recent spate of mysterious liver problems affecting young children around the world. Investigations suggest two common viruses made a comeback after pandemic lockdowns ended - and triggered the rare but very serious hepatitis cases. More than 1,000 children - many...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oysters#Infectious Diseases#Bacteria#Cdc#Foodsafety#General Health#Wcvb#Tufts Medical Center
ohmymag.co.uk

Freezing your poop could save your life, researchers claims

Faeces is kind of like Fight Club: the first rule is not to talk about it. ‘Number 2’ is a subject considered taboo, immature, and embarrassing, even if it concerns all of us. However, our poop is much more valuable than we realised, so much so that it can potentially save your life!
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Seafood
NBC News

Teen hospitalized with infection caused by brain-eating amoeba is ‘fighting his little heart out’

A teenager in Florida was recently hospitalized due to a rare case of brain-eating amoeba. Caleb Ziegelbauer, 13, was taken to the emergency room after experiencing what was described to NBC affiliate WBBH of Fort Myers as headaches and hallucinations. These symptoms began about one week after he and his family took a trip to a beach in Port Charlotte, Florida, on July 1.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
PopCrush

What Is ‘Scromiting?’ Heavy Marijuana Use Reportedly Linked to Bizarre, Painful Medical Condition

Combining the words screaming and vomiting, the new term describes a disturbing health trend related to heavy marijuana use. Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, known as scromiting, is a condition characterized by abdominal discomfort and nausea. It is thought to be so painful that the person experiencing it will simultaneously shriek, yell or cry while vomiting.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Parade

10 Rare Autoimmune Diseases That Don’t Get Enough Attention

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation's best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. If you get diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease—or any rare...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BGR.com

New miracle drug may increase the human lifespan to 200 years

A new miracle drug could increase the human lifespan by up to 200 years. Dr. Andrew Steele, a British computational biologist recently published a new book on the longevity of human life. In the book, the doctor argues that it is completely feasible for humans to live beyond our standard 100-year lifespan thanks to a new type of drug.
HEALTH
WebMD

The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End

In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
HEALTH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
103K+
Post
919M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy