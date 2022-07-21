ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today's deals: Kingsford grills, 85″ TV discounts, Acer computers sale, more

We’ve rounded the corner and are heading towards the weekend. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t still be on the lookout for amazing deals for your home. Even though Prime Day is in our rearview, we’ve still found some incredible deals to get excited about. Here, our team of deals experts will show you all the best sales on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Some of our favorites include $400 off a Samsung 85-inch QLED TV, AirPods Pro for $179.99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for $12.90 each, a free Blink Mini with the purchase of a Blink Outdoor camera, a best-selling 24-inch smart TV with Fire TV for just $99.99, Amazon’s #1 best-selling AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush with 59,000 5-star ratings for $39.95, and plenty more.

Today’s Best Deals

  • 🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱

Big Sales from Top Retailers

More Deep Discounts

Our Favorite Sales

That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

BEST DEALS OF THE DAY

Here’s a rundown of some of today’s top deals. But don’t forget to tap the button above if you want to see all the hottest offers we found for our readers.

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

BGR.com

Keychron K8 Pro mechanical keyboard review

For years, laptop and keyboard manufacturers trended towards slimmer designs and less travel, but that’s starting to change. Even Apple moved back towards a keyboard with better travel and a more tactile feel after the failure of the Butterfly Keyboard. But for many typers, that’s not quite enough. The mechanical keyboard has experienced a renaissance over the past few years, lead by companies like Keychron, which recently released the wireless Keychron K8 Pro.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Amazon Prime prices are increasing by up to 43% in multiple countries

Depending on where you live in Europe, the price of your Amazon Prime membership may increase by up to 43%. Amazon sent emails to affected customers this week informing them about the upcoming price hike. The email notes that the new Amazon Prime prices will take effect starting on September 15th for new and existing members alike.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel foldable camera specs may have leaked

Google made an unexpected move at I/O 2022 a few months ago in an attempt to put a stop to all the Pixel rumors floating around. The company unveiled its new Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Tablet designs, which were already popping up in rumors at the time. But that hasn’t stopped leaks. And now, a developer might have stumbled upon the camera specs for multiple upcoming Pixel devices, including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Tablet, and the first Pixel foldable phone.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oled Tv#Samsung Tv#Tv Deals#Acer#Kingsford#Tibetan
BGR.com

8 hidden gems on Netflix that critics loved and not enough people are watching

Netflix told analysts in recent days that a little less than 1 million subscribers canceled their subscription to the service in the second quarter of this year. The good news, though, is that Netflix is predicting a return to growth for the current quarter, which ends in September. That will come, of course, on the strength of the service’s bulging library of content, with a steady supply of new Netflix series and movies serving to keep subscribers hooked enough to stay.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

How fast will the iPhone 14 Pro be compared to the iPhone 13 Pro?

The iPhone 14 will be Apple’s first iPhone series to deliver massive differences between the iPhone 14 Pro and the regular iPhone 14 models. It’s not just different designs but also different core specs and camera hardware. As a result, the regular iPhone 14 models will be variations of last year’s iPhone 13 Pro models, which means they’ll be pretty formidable when it comes to performance.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Google’s Pixel 6a appears to have a massive security issue

After unveiling the phone at Google I/O in May, Google opened preorders for the Pixel 6a last Thursday. Early reviews have been rather positive, with members of the press praising its design, performance, and battery life. Unfortunately, the Pixel 6a might also present an enormous security issue that Google needs to fix as soon as possible.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Get the yard you deserve after the outdoor tools sale at Amazon

Your yard should be the yard in the neighborhood. Garnering envy from your neighbors should be a great feeling, especially if you’ve worked at it. A lot of people spend crazy amounts of money to get their yards to look the way they want. But maintaining those yards can also cost a bunch, especially if you’re buying outdoor tools. Luckily, there’s a big Greenworks outdoor tools sale at Amazon right now.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

The Amazon Basics Back to School sale is ready for the school year

It’s time to start planning for the next school year. Schools across the country will soon be back in session and it’s time you were prepared. It’s never a bad time to stock up on essentials that will get you through the toughest times and the hardest tests. With the Amazon Basics Back to School sale, you’ll save on those essentials.
EDUCATION
BGR.com

Microsoft speeds up Xbox boot times by more than 50% in latest update

Microsoft is speeding up the Xbox Series X boot time, the director of Xbox has confirmed. The latest Xbox console has always featured a faster boot time than its predecessors. However, now, users can boot up their console up to five seconds faster. There is a catch, though, as you’ll need to use the Energy Saver mode to activate it.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Get rid of the mess and save big on cleaning supplies at Amazon

The process of cleaning your home can be tedious but is so worth it when you’re done. That feeling you get when you look around at a spotless room provides such a feeling of achievement. It can be hard to get that if you don’t have the right cleaning supplies though. Luckily, there’s a large number of deals today at Amazon that help you towards that feeling.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Galaxy Z Fold 4 price leak might give you sticker shock

Samsung has officially confirmed that it will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 on August 10th. Then again, everything has seemingly already leaked. For instance, a new Galaxy Z Fold 4 price leak tells us the new foldable flagship might be slightly more expensive than last year’s. And Galaxy rumors almost always turn out to be accurate, whether it’s for traditional form factors or foldable handsets.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro models to feature faster RAM than standard models

Anyone looking to upgrade their iPhone this fall is going to have a difficult decision to make. A growing number of rumors suggest the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will outclass the cheaper models in more ways than one. And to that point, a new Digitimes report claims that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will have faster RAM than their counterparts.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Save on home security with a Ring Stick Up Cam sale at Amazon

Upgrading your home security is imperative if you want to feel safe. You may not think about your home security until it’s too late, unfortunately. Keeping yourself and your family safe should be at the top of your list. There are plenty of ways to do so and utilizing cameras around your home is a good option. The Ring Stick Up Cam is one that is versatile and, right now, is discounted.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

iPhone 14 to feature next-gen OLED display tech missing from the Galaxy S22

The iPhone 14 will deliver two types of display experiences, just like its predecessor. The iPhone 14 Pro models will support refresh rates of up to 120Hz, while the regular iPhone 14 devices will have displays refreshing at a fixed 60Hz rate. But the OLED screens Apple will reportedly use for this year’s iPhone generation will come from Samsung’s most advanced OLED screen manufacturing process.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Samsung’s new SmartSSD boasts up to 50% faster processing times

Samsung is trying to make its SmartSSD even smarter. The company recently unveiled the second generation of its computational SSDs. Samsung says the new SmartSSD will process data faster and reduce latency between the SSD and the CPU. This should help cut down on concerns about the CPU bottlenecking the speed at which the SmartSSD performs.
COMPUTERS
