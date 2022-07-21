Today’s deals: Kingsford grills, 85″ TV discounts, Acer computers sale, more

We’ve rounded the corner and are heading towards the weekend. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t still be on the lookout for amazing deals for your home. Even though Prime Day is in our rearview, we’ve still found some incredible deals to get excited about. Here, our team of deals experts will show you all the best sales on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Some of our favorites include $400 off a Samsung 85-inch QLED TV, AirPods Pro for $179.99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for $12.90 each, a free Blink Mini with the purchase of a Blink Outdoor camera, a best-selling 24-inch smart TV with Fire TV for just $99.99, Amazon’s #1 best-selling AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush with 59,000 5-star ratings for $39.95, and plenty more.

Today’s Best Deals

MacBook Pro (14-inch): Up to $150 off

🎆 Amazon best-sellers 🎆

Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows (103,000 5-star ratings): $12.90 each (reg. $25 each)

🐶 Top deals for pet owners 🐱

Big Sales from Top Retailers

More Deep Discounts

📺 Today’s best TV deals 📺

LG C1 OLED TVs are down to all-time low prices!

Smart TVs with Fire TV start at just $99.99 in this Amazon smart TV sale

The top-selling THISWORX handheld car vacuum has never had a discount this deep before

Drive Auto’s best-selling trunk organizer is also on sale with a deep discount

That’s just a small taste of the amazing sales we found today.

Want to see all of today’s best deals? Be sure to check out our daily deals master list — we update it live every single day, all day long!

