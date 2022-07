The Santa Monica Girls U14 Softball Fastpitch team has advanced to the USA Softball National Championship in Corona. Starting in May, the team has played several games and continued to move forward in the tournament. In late June, the girls placed second in the California State Championship. They played five games back-to-back with only a few minutes to rehydrate. Then in mid-July, the team competed in the States Championship and out of 23 teams, ranked 5th.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO