A transgender man revealed the sweet moment where his grandfather updated a family picture frame to a feature a new photo of his grandchild after transitioning.On TikTok, Nico, @nicolascazorlaaa, shared in a recent video that his grandfather wanted to change a framed photo of the TikToker in a graduation cap that was taken before his transition.“My grandpa wanted to change my pre-transition picture,” reads the text in the video, before showing Nico’s grandfather holding the picture frame and removing the backing of it. He’s smiling as he switched the old photo of Nico out with a new one.The 20-year-old...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO