Homelessness down 9%, but African Americans still overrepresented in annual count
Black families represent 82% of families with minor children experiencing homelessness, according to the Coalition for Homelessness Intervention and Prevention (CHIP). “Particularly black female-led households with children, are experiencing homelessness at disproportionate rates. When you look at eviction data and who is most impacted, there are correlations,” Chelsea Haring-Cozzi, CHIPS’s executive...indianapolisrecorder.com
