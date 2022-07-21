Farmers Market Inspires Customer to Study Agriculture

Santa Monica City Council has signed off on a Frank Gehry-designed apartment that will bring 120 rooms, 100 apartments and 38k square feet of retail space to Ocean Avenue. Video sponsored by Deasy Penner Podley.
Judicial candidate Melissa Lyons has a different perspective as she sees the application of justice upfront in her current role as LA County Deputy District Attorney. Melissa Lyons is an incredibly talented and qualified individual with a unique story to tell as she enters the runoff stage of her campaign to become a LA County Judge!
A burglar was arrested over the weekend after breaking into an occupied Culver City home. According to the Culver City Police Department (CCPD), on Saturday at 9:25 p.m., officers responded to a call of a residential burglary in progress on the 3000 Block of Sentney Avenue. “Culver City Police Officers...
Gueorgui Hristov Pantchev faces up to 20 years in prison. A federal jury this week found a West Los Angeles man guilty of federal stalking charges for his harassment campaign targeting two female doctors at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Medical Center, and two other female doctors working at the VA’s Loma Linda facility in San Bernardino County.
