Platte County, NE

Flatwater Landing WMA closed temporarily due to low water

 5 days ago
Flatwater Landing Wildlife Management Area, which sits along the Platte River in Platte County, is closed temporarily to vehicle access. Extremely low water...

IN THIS ARTICLE
York News-Times

Vandals sought after damaging vehicles at YNT office

YORK – Two males are being sought by the York Police Department after vandalizing four vehicles in the parking lot at the York News-Times offices. On Thursday, July 21, it was discovered shortly after 10 p.m., that two employees’ vehicles had been tampered with. Cinderblocks were found on the hoods of the two vehicles and a review of surveillance video shows the vandals had attempted to slash the tires but their weapon of choice did not work. They were also seen dumping some sort of liquid, from bottles, on the vehicles – the type of liquid is not known.
YORK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sioux City woman graduates with college degree prior to receiving high school diploma

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. – Alondra Gonzalez's weekends were pretty full this spring. On May 13th, she received her associate degree diploma during a commencement ceremony at Northeast Community College in Norfolk while a little over a week later, she crossed the stage at the Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City to accept her high school diploma from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School.
SIOUX CITY, IA
