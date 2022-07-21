ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Klay Thompson pays tribute to Kobe Bryant at ESPYs

By Adam Stites
 5 days ago
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) pay tribute to former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant in his acceptance speech. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson earned Best Comeback Athlete honors at the 2022 ESPYs on Wednesday night and used the moment to pay tribute to former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant.

Thompson, 32, returned to action with the Golden State Warriors earlier this year after spending more than 900 days sidelined by injuries. He tore his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals and tore his Achilles prior to the start of the 2020-21 NBA season.

In his acceptance speech, Thompson said that he took inspiration from Bryant, one of his childhood heroes, during his rehab.

"The best memories I have growing up down here in Southern California are going to Staples [Center] with my father," Thompson said Wednesday night. "I had a privileged life, he was a commentator for the Lakers, and I would go to every game early just to watch Kobe do his thing.

"I would like to thank the Bryant family because -- I don't know if Vanessa [Bryant] is out there watching -- but to Vanessa and her three beautiful girls, we think of Kobe and Gigi every day. I read 'Mamba Mentality' every day during rehab and those are the best memories of my life watching him play. He inspired me to be the athlete I am today."

Bryant suffered an Achilles tear of his own late in his NBA career before returning to play three more seasons. Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gigi, died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

