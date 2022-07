As a parent, I've been in those situations where you're at the store with your kids and while you're looking for something, they decide to walk away without saying anything. The sheer panic that washes over you at that moment when you realize they're not standing where you thought they were is one of the worst feelings in the world. So, I can't imagine what the family of 15-year-old Kendall King of Santa Claus, Indiana is feeling right now after their daughter went missing last week.

SANTA CLAUS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO