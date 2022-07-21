ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Florida school board candidate: Doctors who treat transgender kids ‘should be hanging’ from tree

By Rachel Tucker, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DTHOC_0gnbGlLg00

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A school board candidate in Santa Rosa County, Florida publicly stated that doctors who prescribe gender-affirming treatments to transgender children should be hung from trees.

According to a Pensacola News Journal report , Alisabeth Janai Lancaster made the comment during a political forum Monday night.

4 of 5 Oklahoma US Reps vote against ‘Respect for Marriage Act’

“These doctors that are going along with mutilating these children and prescribing hormone blockers to these kids, in my opinion, they should be hanging from the nearest tree,” Lancaster said. The statement was reportedly met by applause from the audience.

The “Closing Arguments” forum, held for the county’s conservative-leaning candidates and organized by the Gulf Coast Patriots, was hosted at a Catholic church near downtown Navarre.

Despite school board seats being non-partisan, Lancaster was reportedly endorsed by the Santa Rosa County Republican Executive Committee. The Pensacola News Journal reached out to the committee’s chairman, Rita Gunter, to see if the county Republicans still backed Lancaster, but she declined to comment. Lancaster also did not return the News Journal’s request for comment.

Another Republican candidate present at the forum, however, criticized her comments.

One killed in Bethany apartment shooting

“I’ll always stand on the side of parent’s rights and protecting our kids, but it’s wrong to joke about lynching political opponents,” state Rep. Alex Andrade said in a written statement. “We should never call for the murder of the Americans that disagree with us.”

It is unclear whether or not Lancaster’s comments were intended as “a joke”, as Andrade described. Transgender rights supporters in Northwest Florida stressed the seriousness of Lancaster’s statement.

“I feel like she just said the quiet part of what conservatives believe,” Devin Cole — president of the Socialist Trans Initiative, or STRIVE, a self-described left-wing local advocacy organization that supports transgender people — told the News Journal. “It’s a disgusting and deplorable comment and a reminder that we absolutely have to unite and fight these horrible reactionary people who want to kill us.”

Experts in pediatrics support providing gender-affirming care to transgender children. The Florida chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), an organization of over 67,000 pediatricians, issued a statement in April rejecting new Florida Department of Health guidelines advising doctors not to provide treatments like hormone blockers to transgender children.

A joint statement in April 2021 from six major medical associations, including the AAP, stated the following: “Our organizations are strongly opposed to any legislation or regulation that would interfere with the provision of evidence-based patient care for any patient, affirming our commitment to patient safety.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Rosa County, FL
Society
City
Navarre, FL
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Santa Rosa County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devin Cole
KFOR

Oklahoma 1 of 9 states seeing gas prices below $4 per gallon

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — Gas prices across the country continue to fall for the sixth week in a row. As of Monday, prices have even fallen below $4 per gallon in nine states. GasBuddy data show the national average is down 56.7 cents from June. However, prices are still more than a dollar per gallon higher than the same time in 2021.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Energy Dept. backs $2.5B loan to GM venture for EV batteries

WASHINGTON (AP) — A joint venture between General Motors and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution is set to receive a $2.5 billion loan from the Energy Department to build battery cell factories for electric vehicles in three states. The Energy Department said it has made a conditional...
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Transgender Children#Catholic Church#School Board#Racism#The Santa Rosa County#Republicans#The News Journal
KFOR

Record-Breaking Heat, but Rain Moves in by the Weekend

We’ll see a record-breaking warm start Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Tuesday looks like it will be sunnier, windier and hotter than today. I’ll be tracking highs in the 100’s again. A Heat Advisory and an Excessive...
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

KFOR

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy