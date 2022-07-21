ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Candy company to pay $100K to be its official taste tester

By Izzy Karpinski
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=473MA9_0gnbGihV00
(Getty Images)

(WXIN) – You may find yourself in competition with kindergarteners for a six-figure salary that comes with a job seemingly straight from “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.”

Candy Funhouse is looking to hire what it calls a “Chief Candy Officer.” The company, which claims to be North America’s largest online candy retailer, will pay someone $100,000 a year to approve all candy in inventory and give it the official “Chief Candy Officer Stamp of Approval.”

You don’t have to be of legal driving age to apply. You don’t even have to know your multiplication tables.

That’s because the job is open to anyone who’s at least 5 years old.

According to Candy Funhouse, the only things they are looking for in a candidate is a love of candy and a “sweet tooth.”

Besides being the head candy taster, the Chief Candy Officer will decide new products for the company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R1A2s_0gnbGihV00
Candy Funhouse. (CNW Group/Candy Funhouse)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fk452_0gnbGihV00
Candy Funhouse. (CNW Group/Candy Funhouse)

The person who gets the sweet gig will be put through extensive palate training and will be able to get an extensive dental plan.

You do have the option to work from home.

Interested candidates can apply at the Candy Funhouse website. Applications will be accepted until August 31.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Police investigating $40,000 theft from account

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Detectives with the Oklahoma City Police Department are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a theft. Investigators say a group is accused of taking $40,000 out of a bank account that didn’t belong to them. Officials say there was at least...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tester#Chocolate Factory#The Candy Funhouse
KFOR

Heat wave continues, relief in sight

Rain chances will remain well north the rest of the weekend and the dangerous heat will also continue. Prepare for high temps from 102 to 106 in central Oklahoma Sunday through Wednesday. Temperatures will be 104 to nearly 110 in northern and northwestern Oklahoma. Thankfully, computer guidance continues to show...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
KFOR

17-year-old drowns at Lake Murray

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after an Oklahoma teenager drowned while swimming at Lake Murray. Around 5:30 p.m. on July 24, emergency crews were called to Buzzards Roost in Lake Murray following a possible drowning. Investigators say a 17-year-old boy from Ringling was attempting to swim...
LOVE COUNTY, OK
KFOR

100-pound sailfish leaps out of water, stabs woman

(NEXSTAR) – A 70-year-old woman was stabbed by the bill of a 100-pound sailfish that leapt out of the water and attacked her. The massive fish jumped out of the water as her two companions were trying to reel it in on a boat off Florida’s Atlantic coast near Stuart on Tuesday, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office said.
STUART, FL
KFOR

KFOR

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy