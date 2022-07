Maple Grove has a new marketing and tourism organization called Experience Maple Grove and Gretchen Wilbrandt is the new president and CEO. “Maple Grove is the eighth largest city in Minnesota, so it’s rapidly growing and it’s a good way to have people invest their dollars into the community,” said Wilbrandt in an interview with CCX News. “It’s creating a more robust community for residents, for the businesses and for the organizations that come in and are part of Maple Grove.”

