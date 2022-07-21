ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

MAP: Where are fuel costs dropping the fastest?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Andrew Dorn
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1STyRL_0gnbGdHs00

( NewsNation ) — There’s finally some good news for Americans at the gas pump: The average price for a gallon of regular gas fell for the 35th straight day on Wednesday, according to GasBuddy.com . But how much you celebrate will depend on where you live.

The national average now sits at $4.46 per gallon, down from $4.97 just one month previously. Experts say the downward trend should continue for at least a few more weeks.

Audit: Millions mishandled, misspent from COVID relief funds

“Oil prices have been plummeting in the last few weeks because of the rising potential for an economic slowdown, especially as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates,” said GasBuddy’s lead petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan.

De Haan projects the national average could fall below $4 per gallon by mid-August, but said it depends how economic conditions change in the coming weeks and whether hurricane season disrupts oil production.

So where are fuel costs falling the fastest?

Texas saw the biggest drop in prices, where a gallon of gas now costs $0.66 less than a month ago, according to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA). States in the Great Lakes region, including Ohio, Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan, also saw significant decreases of around $0.60 per gallon.

In other parts of the country, gas prices have remained more stagnant, particularly in the Rocky Mountain West. Over the last month, prices in Utah, Wyoming and Idaho have dropped less than $0.10. Likewise in Colorado, where costs fell by a mere $0.14 per gallon.

De Haan said a fire at a Montana ExxonMobil refinery in March could be partially to blame. The slowdown at the plant, which produces about 600 million gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel each year, hit nearby states especially hard.

“The refinery has reopened in the last few weeks but as a result, supply is only starting to now gain momentum,” said De Haan.

One killed in Bethany apartment shooting

Regionally, gas prices continue to be highest in the West — followed by the Northeast — and lowest in the South. That’s primarily due to two factors: proximity to refineries — which are heavily concentrated near the Gulf Coast — and state taxes on gasoline.

In California, where the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $5.87, the gas excise tax is 53.9 cents per gallon. By comparison, in Texas and Louisiana, where gas is $4.00 and $4.06 per gallon respectively, there’s a 20-cent state excise tax on gasoline.

Despite the recent decline, gas prices remain significantly higher than a year ago, when a gallon of regular cost $3.17 on average.

As for whether politicians deserve credit for the drop in prices, De Haan’s not convinced.

“The president does not deserve credit for the fall in prices, nor does he really deserve any blame for the rise in prices,” said De Haan. “This is a global commodity and we’re subject to global economic conditions.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Oklahoma 1 of 9 states seeing gas prices below $4 per gallon

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — Gas prices across the country continue to fall for the sixth week in a row. As of Monday, prices have even fallen below $4 per gallon in nine states. GasBuddy data show the national average is down 56.7 cents from June. However, prices are still more than a dollar per gallon higher than the same time in 2021.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Energy Dept. backs $2.5B loan to GM venture for EV batteries

WASHINGTON (AP) — A joint venture between General Motors and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution is set to receive a $2.5 billion loan from the Energy Department to build battery cell factories for electric vehicles in three states. The Energy Department said it has made a conditional...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Exxonmobil#Refineries#Map#Americans#The Federal Reserve
KFOR

Record-Breaking Heat, but Rain Moves in by the Weekend

We’ll see a record-breaking warm start Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Tuesday looks like it will be sunnier, windier and hotter than today. I’ll be tracking highs in the 100’s again. A Heat Advisory and an Excessive...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KFOR

KFOR

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy