Brooklyn Park Mayor’s Minutes 7/18/22

A developer has plans to turn the former Sears building into a business park. The Sears store closed in 2018 and was the last remaining business from the former Brookdale Mall. Since then, there have been problems with the property that have ranged from break-ins to water main breaks to people dumping trash. City staff told the council in Monday night’s meeting that a staff person checks on the building daily.

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO