Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers from top-rated model that nailed Damian Harris' big year

Samuel reported to training camp Tuesday, with 49ers GM John Lynch saying the team is "focused on getting something done," Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. This doesn't necessarily mean Samuel will be a full participant, as he may avoid more strenuous activities that involve more injury risk if he doesn't have a long-term contract in hand. Both parties seem more optimistic than reports earlier this offseason suggested, after Samuel reportedly asked to be traded in April. His contract is part of the issue, but Samuel may also be hesitant to take a lot of snaps at running back, knowing it can hurt his longevity and future contract value. The Niners put him in the backfield far more starting midway through last season, and they continued the trend later on even when Elijah Mitchell was healthy. Samuel put up huge numbers throughout, averaging 110.3 receiving yards over his first eight games before scoring nine TDs (seven rushing) over his final eight. He's probably right that it's in his best interest to play wide receiver full-time if he can dominate through the air the way he did for most of last season, but he'd still be a clear favorite to lead NFL WRs in carries if that happens. Samuel will now catch passes from Trey Lance, with coach Kyle Shanahan confirming Tuesday that the team has moved on from Jimmy Garoppolo and won't have him participating in practice.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO