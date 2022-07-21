ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers from top-rated model that nailed Damian Harris' big year

Cover picture for the articleFrom 2009 to 2013, Jamaal Charles was one of the most electric running backs in the NFL. Owners were stung in 2011 when he tore his ACL in Week 2, but he came back in a big way in 2012 with a career-high 1,509 rushing yards. In 2013, he had 1,287...

The Spun

Giants Worked Out Veteran Free Agent On Monday

The New York Giants worked out a former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end on Monday. Per ESPN's Field Yates, the Giants wanted to take a look at Eric Ebron as training camp is just around the corner. Ebron spent the last two seasons with the Steelers before he became an unrestricted...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
CBS Sports

NBA free agency: Cavaliers make Collin Sexton three-year offer, but he's unlikely to take it, per report

A year ago, Collin Sexton looked like a potential max player. He'd just averaged 24.3 points per game in his third NBA season, and with Evan Mobley inbound, it wasn't hard to imagine him at the front of a Cavaliers renaissance. Instead, he suffered a torn meniscus and missed most of the season. Darius Garland supplanted him as Cleveland's primary ball-handler, and the Cavaliers made it back to the postseason without him.
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Running Back Cut

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a pretty surprising roster cut this Monday afternoon. Per a report, the Steelers have cut veteran running back/fullback Trey Edmunds. Edmunds has spent the last four seasons with the Steelers. And while it's likely he ends up back on the team's practice squad, it's still a bit of a surprise at this point in training camp.
NFL
CBS Chicago

Bears launch training camp with emphasis on competition, continued development of QB Justin Fields

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Bears veteran defensive lynchpins Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn both reported to training camp on Tuesday, but it remains unclear if they'll actually participate once practices begin Wednesday.Smith, who is entering the last year of his rookie contract, is not expected to practice until he gets a new long term deal. General manager Ryan Poles wouldn't get into any details about contract negotiations, but did say nothing has changed about how he feels about Smith as a player and what he can bring to this team."My feelings for Roquan don't change at all. And that won't change....
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Charlie Kolar: May have sports hernia

Kolar is being evaluated for a possible sports hernia injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. The Ravens aren't likely to rush the rookie fourth-round pick, as he'd presumably start training camp behind at least Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle on the depth chart. The Ravens also took another receiving-minded tight end in Round 4 (Isaiah Likely) 11 picks after Kolar. Any scenario with rookie-year fantasy value for Likely or Kolar would figure to involve Andrews missing time. It now sounds as if Kolar will miss time this summer.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Bettors back surprising team to win Super Bowl, COY

In the unpredictable and fun world of sports betting, a surprising NFL team is getting some recent play from bettors to have a monster season, including bets on this franchise winning its first Super Bowl. How much of a long shot would that be? The last time this team won...
NFL
CBS Sports

49ers' Jason Verrett: Lands on PUP list

San Francisco placed Verrett (knee) on the PUP list Tuesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. It was expected that Verrett would be ready to go for the start of training camp after he tore his ACL during Week 1 of the 2021 season, but it looks like he'll ultimately need some more time before he can return to the practice field. Assuming he can work back from the injury before the start of the regular season, he's expected to operate as the Niners' third corner in 2022 after they acquired Charvarius Ward from the Chiefs this offseason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

49ers' Deebo Samuel: Reports to camp, could sign soon?

Samuel reported to training camp Tuesday, with 49ers GM John Lynch saying the team is "focused on getting something done," Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. This doesn't necessarily mean Samuel will be a full participant, as he may avoid more strenuous activities that involve more injury risk if he doesn't have a long-term contract in hand. Both parties seem more optimistic than reports earlier this offseason suggested, after Samuel reportedly asked to be traded in April. His contract is part of the issue, but Samuel may also be hesitant to take a lot of snaps at running back, knowing it can hurt his longevity and future contract value. The Niners put him in the backfield far more starting midway through last season, and they continued the trend later on even when Elijah Mitchell was healthy. Samuel put up huge numbers throughout, averaging 110.3 receiving yards over his first eight games before scoring nine TDs (seven rushing) over his final eight. He's probably right that it's in his best interest to play wide receiver full-time if he can dominate through the air the way he did for most of last season, but he'd still be a clear favorite to lead NFL WRs in carries if that happens. Samuel will now catch passes from Trey Lance, with coach Kyle Shanahan confirming Tuesday that the team has moved on from Jimmy Garoppolo and won't have him participating in practice.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Sterling Shepard: Lands on PUP list

The Giants placed Shepard (Achilles) on the PUP list Tuesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Shepard had a lengthy history of lower-body injuries even before he tore his Achilles in Week 15 last season. He started jogging again toward the end of May and isn't ready to practice at the beginning of training camp. Once he's ready, Shepard could face snap competition in the slot from 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney and 2022 second-rounder Wan'Dale Robinson.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
CBS Sports

Colts' John Hurst: Signs with Colts

The Colts signed Hurst to a one-year contract Tuesday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Hurst spent time on Tampa Bay's practice squad last year, but he was not elevated to the active roster. He has yet to suit up during the regular season, but he did catch two passes for 20 yards when he was with the Chargers during the 2021 preseason. Hurst attended Division II West Georgia and caught 40 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns during his senior season. He's a long shot to win a role in Indy's deep receiving corps.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Bills' Jamison Crowder: Dealing with soreness

Crowder (undisclosed) will not practice Tuesday due to soreness, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports. Coach Sean McDermott considers Crowder "day-to-day." The veteran slot specialist has now missed two consecutive practices, but there's not yet any indication that he's dealing with a potential long-term issue. As long as Crowder remains sidelined it will mean increased opportunities for other wideouts to handle reps behind Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, including Isaiah McKenzie and rookie fifth-round pick Khalil Shakir. Crowder is said to be competing with McKenzie for the key starting role in the slot.
NFL
CBS Sports

Ravens' Gus Edwards: Uncertain for Week 1

Coach John Harbaugh acknowledged Tuesday that he's not sure if Edwards (knee) will be ready for Week 1, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. It's particularly interesting given that Harbaugh said he's more optimistic about Baltimore's other players on PUP. That includes fellow running back J.K. Dobbins, whose ACL tear reportedly was accompanied by damage to other ligaments. Edwards was reported to have a clean tear, though he did suffer it a couple weeks after his teammate. With both on the PUP list to start training camp, the Ravens signed Corey Clement on Tuesday to compete for snaps with Mike Davis, rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Badie and 2021 UDFA Nate McCrary.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Packers' Dallin Leavitt: Headed to Green Bay

Leavitt signed a contract with the Packers on Monday. Leavitt was waived by the Raiders on Wednesday after he registered career highs in tackles (35) and both defensive (233) and special-teams (347) snaps over 16 games in 2021. The 27-year-old should play a key role for Green Bay special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who served as Las Vegas' interim head coach for 13 games last year.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Royals' Bobby Witt: Fills stat sheet Saturday

Witt went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Rays. Witt opened the scoring with an RBI double in the third inning, and he added a two-run homer in the eighth to end it. He also stole third in his first trip on base as part of a double-steal with Andrew Benintendi. Witt's been running without much hesitation lately -- he has six steals in his last 10 contests. He's batting .349 (15-for-43) in that span. For the season, the rookie is up to a .256/.299/.457 slash line with 14 homers, 50 RBI, 51 runs scored, 19 steals, 19 doubles and five triples in 90 games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from same model that nailed Taylor's big season

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper is entering his first season with the Cleveland Browns after being acquired in a trade with Dallas. The 28-year-old is the veteran wideout on the roster, with only Jakeem Grant (29) being older, and now owners must decide where he belongs in their 2022 Fantasy football rankings. Cooper has four Pro Bowls and five 1,000-yard seasons to his name, while the rest of the team's receivers have a combined 2,566 career receiving yards. He will be the top target in the offense, but should he be one of your 2022 Fantasy football picks? Cooper has 7,076 yards through eight NFL seasons, but is he one of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers or 2022 Fantasy football busts? Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Broncos' KJ Hamler: To open camp on PUP list

GM George Paton relayed that Hamler (knee) will open training camp on the PUP list, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Given that Hamler is bouncing back from an ACL tear that he suffered in late September last year, it's not surprising that the team plans to ease the wideout back into the mix. Barring any setbacks, however, the 2020 second-rounder has a solid chance to be ready for Week 1 action. As things stand though, Hamler projects as the Broncos' No. 4 receiver, behind Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick. That said, if injuries hit the top trio down the road, Hamler's ability to stretch the field could mesh well with the skills new franchise QB Russell Wilson brings to the table.
DENVER, CO

