ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Extreme heat affects the economy, expert says

By Mira Wassef, Vanessa Freeman, Kirstin Cole, Veronica Rosario
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sysob_0gnbGVAw00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — As the scorching heat settles in the tri-state area, the extreme heat is not only dangerous but can severely impact a city’s economy, according to a climate economist.

Temperatures are expected to surpass 90 again Thursday and there’s no relief in sight.

During heat waves, productivity naturally declines, said Professor Gernot Wagner of Columbia Business School. Other areas that are impacted are crops, wildfires destroying farmland, and problems with water, he added.

“It has a measurable impact on the economy,” Wagner said on the PIX11 Morning News.

Extreme weather also severely impacts low-income residents who are unable to adapt.

“It’s the poor who suffer,” Wagner said. “The poor are also more often in jobs exposed to extreme heat.”

Watch the full interview with Wagner in the player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

NYC bakes as heat wave continues

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Business boomed at the Brooklyn Ice Cream Factory on Sunday: day six of New York City’s longest heat wave in this city since 2013. “It’s been extremely hot and we’ve been extremely busy,” Jessica Sereno, manager at Brooklyn Ice Cream Factory, told PIX11 News. “We are truly grateful to have this […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Heat wave breaks Newark weather record

NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — Newark broke two weather records on Sunday, hitting a record high for the date and setting a record for longest streak of temperatures at or above 100. Sunday marked five consecutive days with temperatures at or above 100, according to the National Weather Service. It’s the longest streak since record keeping began in the 1930s.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

1 death due to heat exposure reported in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — One person died due to heat exposure in New York City Saturday, officials said, as the city’s heat wave reached a fifth day. The person died of hyperthermia due to “environmental exposure,” according to the New York City Medical Examiner. Hypertensive cardiovascular disease and pulmonary emphysema were conditions that contributed to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
PIX11

2nd person dies due to heat exposure in NYC: officials

NEW YORK (PIX11) – A second person has died due to heat exposure in New York City, officials said. The person’s cause of death was hyperthermia due to environmental heat exposure, according to the New York City Medical Examiner. Hypertensive cardiovascular disease contributed to the person’s death, officials said. The first heat-related death during New […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC Triathlon shortened due to extreme heat

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The 20th running of the New York City Triathlon on Sunday has been cut in half.  The 3,000 triathletes will now be cycling 20 kilometers and running two and a half miles while the swim will stay the same, as the Hudson River will never have felt so refreshing.  However, the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Hundreds of Rockland County residents get polio vaccine, officials say

LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — After a Rockland County resident tested positive for polio last week, nearly 400 people have received the vaccine, officials said Tuesday. Health officials have administered 379 doses countywide since Thursday, according to the Rockland County Department of Health. The ages of those vaccinated ranged from younger than 20 to over 65, […]
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
PIX11

MTA reviews budget and safety plans

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The challenges facing the MTA and its riders are huge: there’s lower ridership, larger budget deficits, and more police in the system due to concerns about crime. Every July, the MTA board gets an update on the financial plan and the budget for the next year. Officials are changing some plans […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Business Economics#Heat Waves#Extreme Weather#Productivity#Columbia Business School#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Mega Millions jackpot rises to $810 million

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers are taking their shot at becoming a multi-millionaire. The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $810 million. The cash lump sum option equates to around $470 million. It will be the third largest Mega Millions jackpot in history if won.  Those in line for tickets sounded off on what […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx Cannabis Hub launches

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Local leaders and community activists celebrated the launch of The Bronx Cannabis Hub at the Bronx Museum of the Arts on Sunday. The hub is a first-of-its-kind program, designed to help those who were most harmed by marijuana prohibition to participate in the legal marijuana industry by accessing New York’s first […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Rockaway Beach closes swimming due to shark sightings

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (PIX11) — Rockaway Beach in Queens closed swimming Saturday due to shark sightings in the area, authorities said. “Beach goers are not allowed in the water at this time, but the boardwalk and concessions remain open. We will reopen the beach when it is safe to do so,” NYC Parks posted to […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New Jersey water main break leaves pressure affected, road broken

PARAMUS, New Jersey (PIX11) — An overnight water main break in Paramus affected water pressure throughout the town and caused significant road damage. The 36-inch main burst on Spring Valley Road near Trinity Court, supplier Veolia Water tweeted around 3:40 a.m. Monday. Local police, who first reported the break...
PARAMUS, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

NYC fare beaters bleeding the MTA, data shows

NEW YORK (PIX11) —-As New York City transit crimes continue to climb, fare evasion is costing the city some serious cash, officials said.   In just the first three months of this year, the MTA has lost $62 million in revenue from turnstile jumpers and an additional $57 million from passengers taking free bus rides, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Children helped create splash park at Bronx NYCHA development

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — When the heat is on, it’s time to turn on the water. One Bronx NYCHA development made that happen — with an extra “splash” of fun. During the hottest week of the year so far, the children of one Bronx NYCHA community made sure their voices were heard. They helped […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Lawsuit: Manhattan housing for hearing impaired falls short

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A group of buildings constructed to house hearing impaired people is not set up to fully accommodate their disabilities, according to a class action lawsuit filed by some residents. The tenants of 174 – 182 Forsyth Street, and 184 -186 Forsyth, allege in their civil complaint that the properties don’t have […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

List of street closures for NYC Triathlon

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Over 3,000 racers are set to participate in the NYC Triathlon on Sunday. The race will kick off at 5:50 a.m. at West 81st Street and the Hudson River, and due to the volume of participants, some streets in Manhattan and the Bronx will be closed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Disability Advisory Council reactivated in the Bronx

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – July is Disability Pride Month, which celebrates disabled individuals embracing who they are. It also commemorates the anniversary of the American with Disabilities Act. On Monday, Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson’s office announced it is reactivating its disability task force, the Disability Advisory Council, to ensure people in the borough have […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy