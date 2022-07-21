'Black Alien' Can't Get Job Due To Extreme Tattoos & Body Modifications

Frechman Anthony Loffredo is known as the Black Alien.

He got several extreme body modifications done to make himself look like a Black Alien. Some of those modifications include a split tongue and implants, as well as being heavily tattooed from head to toe. With his transformation, he's gotten over 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

But despite his large following, he's having a hard time in real life finding a job. He opened up recently on the Club 113 podcast sharing the difficulties he has been facing in trying to find a job that doesn't mind his appearance. He shared "I can't find a job, there's lots of negative stuff. IT could be positive because you feel better, but you have to know there's also a dark side."