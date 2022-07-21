ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin employment nearly back to pre-pandemic level

By Associated Press
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FaMKo_0gnbGNMM00

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report on Wisconsin employment shows the state is just about where it was before the coronavirus pandemic hit, but that the recovery has been uneven.

Total employment is down about 2.4%, or about 69,500 jobs from December 2019, according to the analysis from the non-partisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.

Employment in clothing stores decreased 20% statewide; gambling and recreation are down 15%; the food services industry declined 9%.

The report shows one sector that is thriving — transportation and warehousing, which grew 6.3% during the last two years.

“Since June 2015, more than 16,000 (warehouse jobs) have been added,” according to the report. “Of those, nearly 10,000 are in Kenosha and Milwaukee counties alone, and large increases in each of those counties occurred in the first few months following the opening of the (Amazon) fulfillment centers.”

The unemployment rate has hovered around 3% the last several months and businesses are still struggling to find workers for their vacant positions.

“Wisconsin’s aging population, low birth rate and lackluster net migration figures have led to a reduction in the working-age population,” according to the report. “The Wisconsin Department of Administration projects the state’s working-age population will remain roughly the same size, if not decline slightly, until at least 2040.”

COPYRIGHT 2022 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Safety features added this year at Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin State Fair officials say they’ve added several safety features for this year’s event next month in suburban Milwaukee. The enhancements include modular vehicle barriers to direct pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Gate entrances have also been configured to improve better traffic flow as people enter and exit. They will separate those that have pre-purchased tickets from those that still need to buy them.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kenosha, WI
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Wisconsin Coronavirus
City
Milwaukee, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy