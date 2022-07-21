ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MBTA Boston Orange Line fire sparks chaos with passenger jumping off bridge to escape as flames burst from train

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
A BOSTON train has erupted in flames, sparking chaos on board after a passenger jumped off a bridge to escape the blaze.

The MBTA train caught fire on Thursday morning on the Dana bridge over the Mystic River in Somerville, Massachusetts.

An MBTA train caught fire on Thursday Credit: Sian Bernard
Passengers on board kicked open windows to escape the blaze Credit: WCVB
Passengers were seen walking on the tracks to get to the next station Credit: Twitter/PJayG
The MBTA said the train sustained a 'mechanical problem' Credit: Twitter/PJayG

Footage from the scene showed flames and smoke billowing from the front car of a southbound Orange train line as it was stopped on the bridge near Assembly station.

Passenger Aubrey Charles told WCVB that a woman panicked and jumped off the bridge into the river.

Rescue crews were able to rescue the woman, who was in the water. She declined medical attention.

The MBTA said about 200 passengers were on the train at the time of the incident.

Passenger Jennifer Donovan told CBS Boston that she heard an explosion or loud bang, and then smoke filled the train car.

"People got very frightened, started screaming. It was a pretty wild scene," Donovan said.

Commuters were forced to kick and punch open windows after their car filled with smoke.

“We were in the car in the middle, and the train stopped right past Wellington on the bridge. There were billows of smoke, and everybody started panicking," commuter Aubrey Charles told WCVB.

"They told us to move to the back of the train, where they had a ladder and they evacuated us and walked us back to Wellington, but some people were getting off between the cars and jumping out the windows,”

Photos from the scene showed passengers evacuating the train, some through windows onto the tracks.

Commuters then walked down the tracks to the closest train station. There have been reported injuries.

The MBTA said the train sustained a "mechanical problem".

The train has since been towed to Wellington Station.

