Elon Musk's diamond hands have turned to paper after the Tesla CEO revealed that the electric car manufacturer sold 75 percent of its Bitcoin hoard this quarter. Tesla was previously one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin, announcing a $1.5 billion investment in the top cryptocurrency last February. Estimates at the time pegged the purchase price at somewhere in the $30-40,000 range per bitcoin, meaning Tesla was riding high throughout the bull run that saw Bitcoin's price soar to well above $60,000. In May of last year, Musk tweeted, "Tesla has diamond hands," using emojis, an investing term that means not selling no matter how bad things get.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO