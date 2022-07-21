Spring Lake Heights Police to host National Night Out

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Spring Lake Heights Police Department will host its annual Night National Out on Aug. 2 from 5 p.m. to dusk at Joseph Robertson Park, Allaire Road, Spring Lake.

Spring Lake Heights police will provide free food, emergency vehicles, DJ, games, inflatable slides, face painting, an ice cream truck, crime prevention and more.

“This event is a great way for the community and the Police Department to meet and interact with each other. The last few years, we have been blessed with great weather and we look forward to seeing everyone again,” said Captain Micheal Matunas of the Spring Lake Heights Police Department.

National Night Out is a community-police awareness-raising event in the United States, held on the first Tuesday of August throughout the United States, its territories and military bases.

Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities, hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events and visits from emergency personnel.

The National Association of Town Watch started the National Night Out in August of 1984 through an already established network of law enforcement agencies, neighborhood watch groups, civic groups, state and regional crime prevention associations and volunteers across the nation. The first annual National Night Out involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.