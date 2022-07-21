ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake Heights Police to host National Night Out

By Corey Rothauser
Star News Group
Star News Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rvv92_0gnbGIwj00

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Spring Lake Heights Police Department will host its annual Night National Out on Aug. 2 from 5 p.m. to dusk at Joseph Robertson Park, Allaire Road, Spring Lake.

Spring Lake Heights police will provide free food, emergency vehicles, DJ, games, inflatable slides, face painting, an ice cream truck, crime prevention and more.

“This event is a great way for the community and the Police Department to meet and interact with each other. The last few years, we have been blessed with great weather and we look forward to seeing everyone again,” said Captain Micheal Matunas of the Spring Lake Heights Police Department.

National Night Out is a community-police awareness-raising event in the United States, held on the first Tuesday of August throughout the United States, its territories and military bases.

Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities, hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events and visits from emergency personnel.

The National Association of Town Watch started the National Night Out in August of 1984 through an already established network of law enforcement agencies, neighborhood watch groups, civic groups, state and regional crime prevention associations and volunteers across the nation. The first annual National Night Out involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states.

