Wall Township seeks grant for West Belmar roadway improvements

WALL TOWNSHIP — An application to receive funding through the Monmouth County Community Development Block Grant [CDBG] Program was passed by the Wall Township Committee during its meeting on July 13.

The improvements Wall Township hopes to fund through the grant program include curbing, gutters, milling and repaving along Rosewood Drive and West Maplewood Road and new striping and code-compliant ADA ramps at the intersection of 17th Avenue and I Street.

Monmouth County is reviewing the application and will decide by July 20, at which point the Township would send out a bid for the improvements to contractors.

These improvements are known as the West Belmar Road Improvements Phase II, a project which started this year to address the needs of one of Wall Township’s lower-income areas.

Previously, Phase I of the project, which will add similar improvements to Water Street and Oakwood Road, received funding through a CDBG for $153,183; the total cost of Phase I is $265,000.

According to Jeff Bertrand, business administrator for Wall Township, the Phase I improvements will begin in August. The total cost of the improvements in Phase II and the amount of funding through the CDBG have not been calculated yet.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing, the CDBG Entitlement Program provides annual grants on a formula basis to cities and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.

