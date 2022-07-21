ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Township, NJ

Wall Township seeks grant for West Belmar roadway improvements

By Corey Rothauser
Star News Group
Star News Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14PG0e_0gnbGFIY00

WALL TOWNSHIP — An application to receive funding through the Monmouth County Community Development Block Grant [CDBG] Program was passed by the Wall Township Committee during its meeting on July 13.

The improvements Wall Township hopes to fund through the grant program include curbing, gutters, milling and repaving along Rosewood Drive and West Maplewood Road and new striping and code-compliant ADA ramps at the intersection of 17th Avenue and I Street.

Monmouth County is reviewing the application and will decide by July 20, at which point the Township would send out a bid for the improvements to contractors.

These improvements are known as the West Belmar Road Improvements Phase II, a project which started this year to address the needs of one of Wall Township’s lower-income areas.

Previously, Phase I of the project, which will add similar improvements to Water Street and Oakwood Road, received funding through a CDBG for $153,183; the total cost of Phase I is $265,000.

According to Jeff Bertrand, business administrator for Wall Township, the Phase I improvements will begin in August. The total cost of the improvements in Phase II and the amount of funding through the CDBG have not been calculated yet.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing, the CDBG Entitlement Program provides annual grants on a formula basis to cities and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Mayor Hill Says His 10-Story Downtown Toms River Apartment Towers Project ‘Looks Nice on Paper’

TOMS RIVER, NJ – For years, Toms River Mayor Maurice Hill has sandbagged residents regarding the truth about the new massive twin tower apartment building he is pushing to be built in Downtown Toms River. When Shore News Network first reported the story, Hill balked saying, it’s not going to be 10 stories. He said it was more like 7 or 8 stories as he pushed his agenda to turn the Downtown village into a small city.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wall Township, NJ
City
Maplewood, NJ
Belmar, NJ
Government
Wall Township, NJ
Traffic
Monmouth County, NJ
Traffic
Monmouth County, NJ
Government
Wall Township, NJ
Government
City
Belmar, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

What Kind Of Drawing Do You Need For Your Garbage?

JACKSON – If you need a big garbage container, you have to tell the town where you plan on putting it. But do you need a professional survey done or just a sketch?. During a recent Township Council meeting’s public comment period, Abraham Hershkowitz of Toms River brought up details of a Jackson ordinance that took effect recently. Ordinance 16-2022 regards construction containers.
JACKSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Ada
Shore News Network

Some Toms River Township Residents Placed on Water Restrictions

TOMS RIVER, NJ – If you live in Toms River’s barrier island water communities, you are now being advised to cut back on your outdoor water usage. “New Jersey American Water customers are advised to limit their outdoor water usage to odd/even days, matching the day to your street address number,” said Art Gallagher, assistant to Mayor Maurice Hill. “Toms River residents of the barrier island…Ortley Beach, North Beach, Normandy Beach and Ocean Beach are serviced by New Jersey American Water.”
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.5 PST

Residents are leaving in droves from these towns in NJ

TRENTON – North Jersey locales close to New York dominate the list of New Jersey municipalities that saw their populations decline most between the 2020 Census and mid-2021. All of the top 20 are in four counties – including seven in Hudson County. The U.S. Census Bureau makes...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MEDICAL EMERGENCY ON BARNEGAT BAY

Emergency personnel were notified of a person suffering from a cardiac emergency on a boat in Barnegat Bay. Medics met boat and transported patient to the hospital.
BRICK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Ronald Dancer, longtime assemblyman, dies at 73

Ronald S. Dancer, a thoughtful and effective assemblyman from Ocean County for nearly 20 years, has died after a long illness. He was 73. A conservative Republican, Dancer had earned respect and admiration from colleagues on both sides of the aisle. Dancer won a special election to the State Assembly on his third try in 2002 following the death of Melvin Cottrell (R-Jackson).
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy