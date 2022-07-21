ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelo Cataldi to throw out first pitch, call an inning with Franzke and LA

By Angelo Cataldi, the Morning Team
 5 days ago
Get ready. Angelo Cataldi is throwing out the first pitch before Sunday's Cubs-Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park (12:05pm).

Not only that, but Cataldi will join Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen in the SportsRadio94WIP broadcast booth for the third inning, helping the incredible duo call the game.

Franzke, 50, along his wife Lori, their 12-year-old son and eight-year-old daughters, joined Cataldi in-studio on Thursday's 94WIP Morning Show to discuss his job as Phillies radio play-by-play announcer, as well as Sunday's events.

Lori Franzke, owner and operator of Bonnie Purl Ice Cream Co, also joined the 94WIP Morning Show to talk about ice cream.

