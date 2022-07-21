Over 23,000 people expected to see Morgan Wallen at Star Lake

The first sold out show of the year is tonight at Star Lake. Along with Morgan Wallen's concert comes plenty of traffic.

Heavy traffic is expected on major roadways beginning Thursday afternoon especially near 22/30, parts of the Parkway West and Steubenville Pike in Robinson with concert traffic mixing with normal weekday volume.

Kristen from Y’d Awake says promoters are encouraging people to arrive early.

“It is going to be a large show. It is a sold-out show to max capacity. Give yourself as much time as possible and make sure you have all of the patience in the world,” Kristen said.

Kristen adds only those with a ticket will be allowed in the parking lot, so if you just want to tailgate, you're out of luck.

