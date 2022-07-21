ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson Township, PA

Over 23,000 people expected to see Morgan Wallen at Star Lake

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mtefk_0gnbG95R00

The first sold out show of the year is tonight at Star Lake. Along with Morgan Wallen's concert comes plenty of traffic.

Heavy traffic is expected on major roadways beginning Thursday afternoon especially near 22/30, parts of the Parkway West and Steubenville Pike in Robinson with concert traffic mixing with normal weekday volume.

Kristen from Y’d Awake says promoters are encouraging people to arrive early.

“It is going to be a large show. It is a sold-out show to max capacity. Give yourself as much time as possible and make sure you have all of the patience in the world,” Kristen said.

Kristen adds only those with a ticket will be allowed in the parking lot, so if you just want to tailgate, you're out of luck.

Be sure to listen live and follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates. You can download the Audacy App here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Free JamBrewzle music festival set at Latrobe brewery

Playing at various festivals over the years, musician Derek Woods of Hempfield had a vision for creating one of his own. “I always wanted to start a festival that had a semi-circus theme to it,” said the front man for the Derek Woods Band. The dream became a reality...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Child falls out of 2nd-story window in McKees Rocks

A child was taken to an area hospital hospital Sunday afternoon shortly after 2:30 p.m. after falling out of a second-story window in McKees Rocks, according to Allegheny County emergency dispatchers. The condition of the child was not available. McKees Rock police and EMS responded to the incident at a...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Robinson Township, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

It Doesn’t Get More Smart Than This Home in Pine

His marriage ending, Rich Hoyland found the perfect home for the next phase of his life in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, when his real estate agent brought him to 209 Pin Oak Drive in the Sunset Ridge neighborhood of Pine. Built by Infinity Custom Homes as a Smart...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KDKA News Radio

WATCH: Huge wall of waves crash Hawaii wedding

Some wedding crashers show up for free food and drinks, but this one was a whole lot more literal and even more unwelcome: Dillon and Riley Murphy were getting ready to tie the knot at Hulihe'e Palace in Kailua-Kona on Saturday when a wall of waves came rushing in. The...
HAWAII STATE
PennLive.com

Driver reports hitting ‘rather large bear’ in western Pa.

A Westmoreland County driver reportedly told responding authorities late Thursday night that his car collided with a “rather large bear,” and although there weren’t any witnesses to that, the fact that the bear kept on going might be enough to back up the claim. They never did...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
abc27.com

Miss Pennsylvania Volunteer Pageant

Learn more about the Miss Pennsylvania Volunteer Pageant from Miss Pennsylvania Volunteer herself! Caroline Jones shares her experience competing and winning the state wide pageant and how to apply for this year’s competition.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bikepgh.org

Pennsylvania’s first protected intersections a feature of the new Allegheny Circle two-way conversion

This portion of North Side roadway allows for bicycles and vehicles to travel safely in both directions. To address an urban renewal era blunder in the Northside that displaced residents and broke up the street grid, the City of Pittsburgh has opened the Allegheny Circle two-way conversion project. Previously a four lane, single direction suburban ring road, the City first converted the inner lane into a two-way protected bike lane back in 2017. Since then, they’ve been working on creating a design that would allow motor vehicles to also use the road in both directions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steubenville Pike#Facebook And Twitter#Audacy
LehighValleyLive.com

PennDOT adds new online services for residents with disabled parking placards

PennDOT is adding more online services for residents who use temporary or permanent disabled parking placards. Instead of filling out forms, mailing them to the Pa. Department of Transportation and waiting for them to be processed, customers can now go to the PennDOT website here to renew permanent placards, change the address for permanent and temporary placards, and replace lost, stolen or damaged permanent or temporary placards.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AllPennState

Pennsylvania Prospect Decommits From Penn State

Penn State's 2023 recruiting class lost a Pennsylvania receiver Monday, when Yazeed Haynes reopened his recruiting process. Haynes, from Lansdale's North Penn High, had committed to Penn State in June. The 3-star receiver previously had decommitted from Rutgers to join the Nittany Lions' class. Haynes discussed his decision with Rivals...
LANSDALE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
WPXI Pittsburgh

AG Shapiro files lawsuit against Pittsburgh area car dealership

SHARPSBURG, Pa. — In a new lawsuit, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has charged Sharpsburg used car dealer, JK Motor Cars, with deceptive business practices. The suit filed in Allegheny County court claims the company and managing member Jaison Kelly violated consumer protection laws by selling “unroadworthy cars and fail[ing] to disclose, prior to sale, serious problems.”
SHARPSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Game Commission pink envelopes due August 1

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding antlerless deer hunters to return their pink envelopes by August 1. All mail-in antlerless deer license applications must be sent in the official pink envelope. Hunters statewide may submit one application each in the opening round, the first unsold round, and the second unsold round.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Public urged to attend DCNR meeting outlining e-bike policy

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is seeking public opinion in an upcoming meeting for it’s drafted policy for the use of electronic bikes (e-bikes) on its land. “The purpose of the policy is to provide guidance for the use of e-bikes on state parks and forests,” DCNR Secretary Cindy […]
HARRISBURG, PA
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy