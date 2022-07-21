ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
43-year-old Richard Lewis died after a motorcycle crash in Prather (Fresno County, CA)

43-year-old Richard Lewis died after a motorcycle crash in Prather (Fresno County, CA)

Authorities identified 43-year-old Richard Lewis, from Auberry, as the man who lost his life following a rear-end collision Wednesday morning in Prather. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 7:30 a.m. on Highway 168 west of Little Sandy Road [...]

Estefania Martinez-Olea Arrested after Plunging Car into Community Pool on 7th Street [Sanger, CA]

DUI Driver Arrested after Plunging into Sanger Community Center Pool on 7th Street. The incident happened near the intersection of 7th Street and Recreation Avenue. For DUI-related reasons, Martinez-Olea lost control of her vehicle and veered off the road. Eventually, the car plunged into the Sanger Community Center Pool. At the time, multiple people were using the facilities.
Richard Lewis Dead after Motorcycle Collision on Highway 168 [Fresno, CA]

Auberry Man Killed in Fatal Motorcycle Accident near Little Sandy Road. The crash took place around 7:30 a.m., just west of Little Sandy Road on July 20th. According to reports, a 2006 Toyota 4-Runner rear-ended a westbound 2001 Harley-Davidson. The impact ejected Lewis from his motorcycle onto the road, where he was then hit by a 2003 Chevrolet Express towing a trailer.
Pedestrian Hospitalized after Hit-and-Run on Kern Avenue [Tulare, CA]

One Injured in Pedestrian Accident on Bardsley Avenue. The incident happened on July 8th, near the intersection of Bardsley Avenue and K Street. Authorities noticed a black Jeep that was speeding in the area. After being spotted speeding for the third time on Kern Avenue and R street, officers attempted to pull the Jeep over.
