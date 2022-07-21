43-year-old Richard Lewis died after a motorcycle crash in Prather (Fresno County, CA)
Nationwide Report
Authorities identified 43-year-old Richard Lewis, from Auberry, as the man who lost his life following a rear-end collision Wednesday morning in Prather. The fatal motorcycle crash took place at about 7:30 a.m. on Highway 168 west of Little Sandy Road [...]
